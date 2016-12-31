Elon hires Curt Cignetti as football coach

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Elon has hired Curt Cignetti as its football coach.

The school announced on Saturday his hiring as the replacement for Rich Skrosky, who resigned to take a job on Butch Davis’ staff at Florida International.

Cignetti has spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Division II Indiana of Pennsylvania, going 53-17 with three playoff appearances.

Before that, he was an assistant to Nick Saban on Alabama’s national championship team in 2009 and previously served stints on the staffs of North Carolina State and Pittsburgh.

Elon athletic director Dave Blank says Cignetti’s “tremendous success as a head coach and his background in coaching demonstrate everything we were looking for.”