Father of 3-month-old charged with murder in her death

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a southwest Ohio man with murder after his infant daughter was found dead strapped to a car seat in his truck.

Clark County court documents allege 22-year-old Brian Hayslip told police he shook 3-month-old Lily Hayslip when she began crying while he was feeding her Tuesday. Someone called 911 hours later to report finding the girl dead inside the truck with its engine running in rural Mercer County.

Police found Hayslip in a field using a K9. Hayslip reportedly said he was looking for a place to bury Lily. Authorities determined Wednesday Lily was killed in Clark County.

Lily’s mother called Clark County authorities Tuesday to report her missing after Hayslip, her fiancé, failed to drop off the girl off at her grandmother’s house so Hayslip could go to work.