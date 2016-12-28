Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 6

The Sheridan Generals have now won back-to-back games in a nail biter over Licking Valley and the Meadowbrook Colts remain undefeated with a close 55-51 win over Warren. John Glenn, Philo and Maysville all picked up wins in the MVL. West Muskingum honored the life of former football and basketball standout Shey Herd. Those games and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.

Local High school Scoreboard

Boys

Licking Valley 45

Sheridan 49

Crooksville 57

John Glenn 72

Coshocton 51

West Muskingum 39

Caldwell 33

Philo 56

River View 41

Maysville 82

Belpre 58

Morgan 87

New Lexington 51

Zane Trace 44

Warren 51

Meadowbrook 55

Newark Catholic 60

Liberty Union 61

Indian Valley 63

Ridgewood 44

Fort Frye 52

Lancaster 57

Shenandoah 50

Buckeye Trail 70

Girls

Tri-Valley 54

Big Walnut 43

Philo 66

South Central 28

River View 55

Trinity Christian 53

Rosecrans 58

Bishop Donahue 39

National Hockey League

Boston 3

Columbus 4