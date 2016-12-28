Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 6

The Sheridan Generals have now won back-to-back games in a nail biter over Licking Valley and the Meadowbrook Colts remain undefeated with a close 55-51 win over Warren. John Glenn, Philo and Maysville all picked up wins in the MVL. West Muskingum honored the life of former football and basketball standout Shey Herd. Those games and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.
Local High school Scoreboard
Boys
Licking Valley 45
Sheridan 49
Crooksville 57
John Glenn 72
Coshocton 51
West Muskingum 39
Caldwell 33
Philo 56
River View 41
Maysville 82
Belpre 58
Morgan 87
New Lexington 51
Zane Trace 44
Warren 51
Meadowbrook 55
Newark Catholic 60
Liberty Union 61
Indian Valley 63
Ridgewood 44
Fort Frye 52
Lancaster 57
Shenandoah 50
Buckeye Trail 70
Girls
Tri-Valley 54
Big Walnut 43
Philo 66
South Central 28
River View 55
Trinity Christian 53
Rosecrans 58
Bishop Donahue 39
National Hockey League
Boston 3
Columbus 4