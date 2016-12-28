sheridan
Matt Ryan

Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 6

by Matt Ryan on December 28, 2016 at 12:57 am

The Sheridan Generals have now won back-to-back games in a nail biter over Licking Valley and the Meadowbrook Colts remain undefeated with a close 55-51 win over Warren.  John Glenn, Philo and Maysville all picked up wins in the MVL.  West Muskingum honored the life of former football and basketball standout Shey Herd.  Those games and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.

Local High school Scoreboard

Boys
Licking Valley 45
Sheridan 49

Crooksville 57
John Glenn 72

Coshocton 51
West Muskingum 39

Caldwell 33
Philo 56

River View 41
Maysville 82

Belpre 58
Morgan 87

New Lexington 51
Zane Trace 44

Warren 51
Meadowbrook 55

Newark Catholic 60
Liberty Union 61

Indian Valley 63
Ridgewood 44

Fort Frye 52
Lancaster 57

Shenandoah 50
Buckeye Trail 70

Girls
Tri-Valley 54
Big Walnut 43

Philo 66
South Central 28

River View 55
Trinity Christian 53

Rosecrans 58
Bishop Donahue 39

National Hockey League
Boston 3
Columbus 4

