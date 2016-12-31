Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 7

The Rosecrans Bishops lost a nail biter to St. Francis DeSales, while the Maysville Panthers earn a come-from-behind win over Licking Valley. The Sheridan Generals and Lady Generals picked up wins over Lakewood, and the Heath Bulldogs defeated Linden-McKinley. Those highlights and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.

High School Basketball Scores

BOYS

LAKEWOOD 45

SHERIDAN 56

DESALES 40

ROSECRANS 38

TRIMBLE 58

CROOKSVILLE 69

NEWCOMERSTOWN 42

RIDGEWOOD 65

JOHN GLENN 50

WHITEHALL 53

BIG WALNUT 41

TRI-VALLEY 42

LINDEN-MCKINLEY 50

HEATH 53

RIVER VIEW 57

EAST KNOX 50

MAYSVILLE 64

LICKING VALLEY 50

CONOTTON VALLEY 62

SHENANDOAH 63

GRANVILLE 27

PICKERINGTON NORTH 62

GIRLS

LAKEWOOD 32

SHERIDAN 47

GRANVILLE 37

AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 47

FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 63

NEWARK CATHOLIC 52

MAYSVILLE 57

LICKING VALLEY 35

TRI-VALLEY 35

RIVER VIEW 29

TRIMBLE 24

CROOKSVILLE 60

MORGAN 65

FAIRFIELD UNION 51

FORT FRYE 41

MARIETTA 52

College Scoreboard

D-111

Muskingum 80

Grove City 74

– Marsh (M): 26 PTS, 9 REB

D-1

Urbana 50

Ohio 77

– Kaminski (O): 18 PTS