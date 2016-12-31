Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 7

The Rosecrans Bishops lost a nail biter to St. Francis DeSales, while the Maysville Panthers earn a come-from-behind win over Licking Valley. The Sheridan Generals and Lady Generals picked up wins over Lakewood, and the Heath Bulldogs defeated Linden-McKinley. Those highlights and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.
High School Basketball Scores
BOYS
LAKEWOOD 45
SHERIDAN 56
DESALES 40
ROSECRANS 38
TRIMBLE 58
CROOKSVILLE 69
NEWCOMERSTOWN 42
RIDGEWOOD 65
JOHN GLENN 50
WHITEHALL 53
BIG WALNUT 41
TRI-VALLEY 42
LINDEN-MCKINLEY 50
HEATH 53
RIVER VIEW 57
EAST KNOX 50
MAYSVILLE 64
LICKING VALLEY 50
CONOTTON VALLEY 62
SHENANDOAH 63
GRANVILLE 27
PICKERINGTON NORTH 62
GIRLS
LAKEWOOD 32
SHERIDAN 47
GRANVILLE 37
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 47
FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 63
NEWARK CATHOLIC 52
MAYSVILLE 57
LICKING VALLEY 35
TRI-VALLEY 35
RIVER VIEW 29
TRIMBLE 24
CROOKSVILLE 60
MORGAN 65
FAIRFIELD UNION 51
FORT FRYE 41
MARIETTA 52
College Scoreboard
D-111
Muskingum 80
Grove City 74
– Marsh (M): 26 PTS, 9 REB
D-1
Urbana 50
Ohio 77
– Kaminski (O): 18 PTS