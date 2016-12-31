maysville boys
Matt Ryan

Fink’s Full Court Press Ep. 7

by Matt Ryan on December 31, 2016 at 12:15 am

The Rosecrans Bishops lost a nail biter to St. Francis DeSales, while the Maysville Panthers earn a come-from-behind win over Licking Valley.  The Sheridan Generals and Lady Generals picked up wins over Lakewood, and the Heath Bulldogs defeated Linden-McKinley.  Those highlights and more on Fink’s Full Court Press.

High School Basketball Scores

BOYS
LAKEWOOD 45
SHERIDAN 56

DESALES 40
ROSECRANS 38

TRIMBLE 58
CROOKSVILLE 69

NEWCOMERSTOWN 42
RIDGEWOOD 65

JOHN GLENN 50
WHITEHALL 53

BIG WALNUT 41
TRI-VALLEY 42

LINDEN-MCKINLEY 50
HEATH 53

RIVER VIEW 57
EAST KNOX 50

MAYSVILLE 64
LICKING VALLEY 50

CONOTTON VALLEY 62
SHENANDOAH 63

GRANVILLE 27
PICKERINGTON NORTH 62

GIRLS

LAKEWOOD 32
SHERIDAN 47

GRANVILLE 37
AMANDA-CLEARCREEK 47

FAIRFIELD CHRISTIAN 63
NEWARK CATHOLIC 52

MAYSVILLE 57
LICKING VALLEY 35

TRI-VALLEY 35
RIVER VIEW 29

TRIMBLE 24
CROOKSVILLE 60

MORGAN 65
FAIRFIELD UNION 51

FORT FRYE 41
MARIETTA 52

College Scoreboard

D-111
Muskingum 80
Grove City 74
– Marsh (M): 26 PTS, 9 REB

D-1
Urbana 50
Ohio 77
– Kaminski (O): 18 PTS

