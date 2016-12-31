Finns change coach after failing to reach quarterfinals

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland has changed its coach at the world junior hockey championship after Jukka Rautakorpi failed to take the team into the quarterfinals in Canada.

The Nordic country’s under-20 team is bottom of Group A and will be relegated. The team will plays its final game Saturday against Switzerland in Toronto.

The Finnish Ice Hockey Association said Jussi Ahokas, the national under-18 coach, has taken over with immediate effect.

Rautakorpi had coached the team since the beginning of the season, with Finland losing its first three preliminary-round games.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it will be the first time that a defending world junior champion will have to play in the relegation round.