Fired Cincinnati police chief got confidential settlement

CINCINNATI (AP) — A city attorney has confirmed Cincinnati paid a police chief dismissed in 2015 just over $250,000 as part of a confidential settlement reached earlier this year.

Cincinnati media outlets are reporting City Solicitor Paula Boggs issued a statement Wednesday that says the settlement with Jeffrey Blackwell was reached after he claimed he was unfairly fired. The city agreed to pay Blackwell and to change his dismissal from a firing to a resignation to avoid what Boggs called the cost of “protracted litigation.”

Blackwell was fired in September 2015 after two years as Cincinnati’s top cop. City officials at the time cited low morale in the 1,100-officer department and Blackwell’s poor leadership.

An official at the law firm that represented Blackwell in the agreement said attorneys weren’t available for comment Wednesday.