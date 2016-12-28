Former Tour de France champ Wiggins retires from cycling

LONDON (AP) — Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling, ending a career in which he won a British-record eight Olympic medals and the Tour de France.

The 36-year-old Wiggins made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Wiggins says “2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards,” adding that he fulfilled a “childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12.”

Wiggins is Britain’s most decorated Olympian with five golds in a haul of eight medals. He became the first Briton to win the Tour de France when he triumphed in cycling’s most grueling race in 2012.