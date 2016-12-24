Friday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 56, Riverside 29
Altoona 56, Kiski Area 41
Archbishop Carroll 80, Malvern Prep 66
Archbishop Ryan 63, Germantown Academy 49
Audenried 102, Parkway Center City 55
Baldwin 51, Seton-LaSalle 47
Beaver Area 47, Ambridge 46
Beaver Falls 65, Central Valley 60
Berwick 56, Central Columbia 36
Biglerville 52, Bermudian Springs 47
Bishop Canevin 80, Northgate 34
Bishop Guilfoyle 69, Richland 64
Burke Catholic, N.Y. 54, Delaware Valley 39
Butler 59, Shaler 43
Cambria Heights 78, Dubois 66
Cambridge Springs 54, Youngsville 26
Cameron County 44, Bradford 43
Central Dauphin 54, Greencastle Antrim 53
Central York 76, York 66
Chartiers-Houston 75, Carmichaels 40
Cochranton 57, Eisenhower 46
Cornell 66, Western Beaver 38
Dallastown Area 72, New Oxford 63
Danville 61, Bloomsburg 41
Deer Lakes 82, Yough 35
Delone 72, York County Tech 65
Downingtown East 69, Boyertown 48
Eastern York 65, Kennard-Dale 47
Elk County Catholic 61, Brockway 40
Erie Strong Vincent 75, Harbor Creek 49
Fairview 53, Erie First Christian Academy 37
Father Judge 50, Frankford 47
Fort Cherry 61, California 44
Fort Leboeuf 58, Corry 40
Fox Chapel 63, Woodland Hills 55
Garnet Valley 67, Chichester 56
General McLane 75, Titusville 57
Girard 51, Conneaut, Ohio 48
Greater Latrobe 98, Penn-Trafford 71
Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Leechburg 35
Greenville 60, Reynolds 43
Grove City 59, Slippery Rock 35
Hampton 89, Montour 64
Honesdale 46, Blue Ridge 45
Indiana 62, Valley 53
Iroquois 58, Saegertown 50
Keystone Oaks 75, Waynesburg Central 64
Knoch 75, West Allegheny 53
Laurel 95, Sto-Rox 45
Loyalsock 66, Hughesville 42
Maplewood 52, Union City 31
MaST Charter 64, Tacony Academy 50
McGuffey 46, Uniontown 44
McKeesport 75, Trinity 69
Mifflin County 63, Gettysburg 54
Montoursville 58, Southern Columbia 52
Moshannon Valley 63, Mount Union 43
New Castle 54, Quaker Valley 53
North Hills 84, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 66
North Penn 53, Lansdale Catholic 39
Northeastern 76, South Western 50
Northwestern 43, North East 41
Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 46, Old Forge 45
Otto-Eldred 65, Sheffield 56
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Shenango 45
Palmyra 57, Cocalico 40
Penn Charter 56, Philadelphia West Catholic 54
Peters Township 74, Connellsville 52
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Gratz 45
Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 46
Pittsburgh North Catholic 71, Gateway 55
Plum 61, Hempfield Area 57
Reading 58, Carlisle 49
Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 50
Rochester 72, Pittsburgh Holy Family 35
Rocky Grove 60, Wilmington 55
Saltsburg 68, Homer-Center 19
Scranton Prep 68, Williamsport 64
Seneca 55, Mercyhurst Prep 54
Serra Catholic 57, Riverview 56
Shady Side Academy 56, Brentwood 44
Sharon 59, Oil City 46
Sharpsville 57, Lakeview 47
South Fayette 70, Elizabeth Forward 62
Southmoreland 68, Bethlehem Center 45
Spring Grove 75, Red Lion 48
St. Marys 57, Brookville 55
Tulpehocken 68, Antietam 46
Union Area 75, Quigley Catholic 48
United 65, Harmony 35
Upper Merion 48, Bishop Shanahan 43
Warren 48, Conneaut Area 43
Washington 73, South Side 49
Waynesboro 61, Muhlenberg 39
West Lawn Wilson 49, Cedar Cliff 34
West Middlesex 56, Mercer 45
West York 55, York Suburban 41
Williams Valley 52, Newport 48
Wissahickon 58, Hatboro-Horsham 45
York Catholic 89, Hanover 40
|Chester Tournament
Coatesville 57, Friends Central 42
Del-Valley Charter 81, Life Center Academy, N.J. 28
Glasgow, Del. 54, Conwell Egan 50
Philadelphia MC&S 65, Chester 53
Westtown 84, Atlantic City, N.J. 68
|Forest City Tournament
Forest City 51, Wyalusing Valley 45
Western Wayne 41, Mountain View 34
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Annville-Cleona vs. ELCO, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Cedar Crest vs. Manheim Township, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Columbia vs. Oley Valley, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Conestoga Valley vs. Lancaster McCaskey, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Donegal vs. Ephrata, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Moon vs. Chartiers Valley, ppd.<<
|Steel City Challenge
Pottsville vs. Salisbury, ppd.<<
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Antietam 48, Tulpehocken 46
Athens 60, North Penn-Mansfield 27
Baldwin 62, Seton-LaSalle 42
Berks Catholic 65, Camp Hill Trinity 37
Bishop McCort 58, Blairsville 54
Bloomsburg 44, Columbia-Montour 12
Central Columbia 42, Berwick 32
Central York 69, York 32
Cheltenham 42, Quakertown 34
Clearfield 52, Dubois 45
Cocalico 40, Palmyra 35
Conrad Weiser 49, Ephrata 34
Dunmore 64, Valley View 28
Eastern York 58, Kennard-Dale 38
Easton 65, Palisades 20
Eisenhower 56, Sheffield 16
Elk County Catholic 39, Brockway 33
Fleetwood 47, Emmaus 45
Fox Chapel 54, Woodland Hills 23
General McLane 49, Cambridge Springs 43
Gettysburg 59, Northeastern 53
Glendale 49, West Branch 36
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Serra Catholic 28
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Middletown 28
Hatboro-Horsham 40, Wissahickon 31
Hickory 53, Reynolds 37
Hill Freedman 28, Edison 17
Imhotep Charter 78, Audenried 44
Johnsonburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 45
Juniata 81, Philipsburg-Osceola 57
Laurel 58, Union Area 19
Lehighton 48, Saucon Valley 33
Mapletown 46, Hundred, W.Va. 21
Marian Catholic 56, Weatherly 26
Mastbaum 43, Fels 41
Mastery Charter North 64, Philadelphia Central 21
McKeesport 38, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 36
Mercyhurst Prep 73, Bradford 29
Midd-West 39, Greenwood 25
Minersville 72, Lourdes Regional 27
New Oxford 48, Dallastown Area 44
North Penn 50, Lansdale Catholic 24
North Pocono 33, Hanover Area 25
North Schuylkill 47, Blue Mountain 43
Northern Bedford 61, Ligonier Valley 46
Nueva Esperanza 41, Swenson 26
Olney Charter 63, Tacony Academy 12
Palumbo 57, Bartram 15
Parkway Center City 43, Dobbins 42
Penn-Trafford 61, Greater Latrobe 60
Pittsburgh North Catholic 64, Burrell 42
Plum 50, Kiski Area 31
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Upper Dublin 37
Pottsville 53, Pine Grove 38
Red Lion 48, Spring Grove 33
Sayre Area 50, Cowanesque Valley 11
Scranton Prep 48, Forest City 29
St. Marys 53, Brookville 30
Susquehannock 48, Dover 43
Tamaqua 60, Panther Valley 45
Tri-Valley 51, Williams Valley 29
Upper Merion 39, Academy Park 31
Warren Harding, Ohio 90, Sharpsville 26
Warrior Run 35, Shikellamy 28
Wellsboro 51, Wyalusing Valley 30
West York 38, York Suburban 24
Williamson 48, Canton 28
York Catholic 49, Hanover 14
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Allderdice vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.
Antietam vs. Columbia, ppd.
ELCO vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Hempfield vs. Warwick, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Mahanoy Area vs. Pottsville Nativity, ppd.< to Jan 21.
Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.< to Jan 3.
Troy vs. Towanda, ppd.
