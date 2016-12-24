Friday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 24, 2016 at 4:00 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 56, Riverside 29

Altoona 56, Kiski Area 41

Archbishop Carroll 80, Malvern Prep 66

Archbishop Ryan 63, Germantown Academy 49

Audenried 102, Parkway Center City 55

Baldwin 51, Seton-LaSalle 47

Beaver Area 47, Ambridge 46

Beaver Falls 65, Central Valley 60

Berwick 56, Central Columbia 36

Biglerville 52, Bermudian Springs 47

Bishop Canevin 80, Northgate 34

Bishop Guilfoyle 69, Richland 64

Burke Catholic, N.Y. 54, Delaware Valley 39

Butler 59, Shaler 43

Cambria Heights 78, Dubois 66

Cambridge Springs 54, Youngsville 26

Cameron County 44, Bradford 43

Central Dauphin 54, Greencastle Antrim 53

Central York 76, York 66

Chartiers-Houston 75, Carmichaels 40

Cochranton 57, Eisenhower 46

Cornell 66, Western Beaver 38

Dallastown Area 72, New Oxford 63

Danville 61, Bloomsburg 41

Deer Lakes 82, Yough 35

Delone 72, York County Tech 65

Downingtown East 69, Boyertown 48

Eastern York 65, Kennard-Dale 47

Elk County Catholic 61, Brockway 40

Erie Strong Vincent 75, Harbor Creek 49

Fairview 53, Erie First Christian Academy 37

Father Judge 50, Frankford 47

Fort Cherry 61, California 44

Fort Leboeuf 58, Corry 40

Fox Chapel 63, Woodland Hills 55

Garnet Valley 67, Chichester 56

General McLane 75, Titusville 57

Girard 51, Conneaut, Ohio 48

Greater Latrobe 98, Penn-Trafford 71

Greensburg Central Catholic 77, Leechburg 35

Greenville 60, Reynolds 43

Grove City 59, Slippery Rock 35

Hampton 89, Montour 64

Honesdale 46, Blue Ridge 45

Indiana 62, Valley 53

Iroquois 58, Saegertown 50

Keystone Oaks 75, Waynesburg Central 64

Knoch 75, West Allegheny 53

Laurel 95, Sto-Rox 45

Loyalsock 66, Hughesville 42

Maplewood 52, Union City 31

MaST Charter 64, Tacony Academy 50

McGuffey 46, Uniontown 44

McKeesport 75, Trinity 69

Mifflin County 63, Gettysburg 54

Montoursville 58, Southern Columbia 52

Moshannon Valley 63, Mount Union 43

New Castle 54, Quaker Valley 53

North Hills 84, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 66

North Penn 53, Lansdale Catholic 39

Northeastern 76, South Western 50

Northwestern 43, North East 41

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 46, Old Forge 45

Otto-Eldred 65, Sheffield 56

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 71, Shenango 45

Palmyra 57, Cocalico 40

Penn Charter 56, Philadelphia West Catholic 54

Peters Township 74, Connellsville 52

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Gratz 45

Pine-Richland 49, North Allegheny 46

Pittsburgh North Catholic 71, Gateway 55

Plum 61, Hempfield Area 57

Reading 58, Carlisle 49

Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 50

Rochester 72, Pittsburgh Holy Family 35

Rocky Grove 60, Wilmington 55

Saltsburg 68, Homer-Center 19

Scranton Prep 68, Williamsport 64

Seneca 55, Mercyhurst Prep 54

Serra Catholic 57, Riverview 56

Shady Side Academy 56, Brentwood 44

Sharon 59, Oil City 46

Sharpsville 57, Lakeview 47

South Fayette 70, Elizabeth Forward 62

Southmoreland 68, Bethlehem Center 45

Spring Grove 75, Red Lion 48

St. Marys 57, Brookville 55

Tulpehocken 68, Antietam 46

Union Area 75, Quigley Catholic 48

United 65, Harmony 35

Upper Merion 48, Bishop Shanahan 43

Warren 48, Conneaut Area 43

Washington 73, South Side 49

Waynesboro 61, Muhlenberg 39

West Lawn Wilson 49, Cedar Cliff 34

West Middlesex 56, Mercer 45

West York 55, York Suburban 41

Williams Valley 52, Newport 48

Wissahickon 58, Hatboro-Horsham 45

York Catholic 89, Hanover 40

Chester Tournament

Coatesville 57, Friends Central 42

Del-Valley Charter 81, Life Center Academy, N.J. 28

Glasgow, Del. 54, Conwell Egan 50

Philadelphia MC&S 65, Chester 53

Westtown 84, Atlantic City, N.J. 68

Forest City Tournament

Forest City 51, Wyalusing Valley 45

Western Wayne 41, Mountain View 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Annville-Cleona vs. ELCO, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Cedar Crest vs. Manheim Township, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Columbia vs. Oley Valley, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Conestoga Valley vs. Lancaster McCaskey, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Donegal vs. Ephrata, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Elizabethtown vs. Solanco, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Moon vs. Chartiers Valley, ppd.<<

Steel City Challenge

Pottsville vs. Salisbury, ppd.<<

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Antietam 48, Tulpehocken 46

Athens 60, North Penn-Mansfield 27

Baldwin 62, Seton-LaSalle 42

Berks Catholic 65, Camp Hill Trinity 37

Bishop McCort 58, Blairsville 54

Bloomsburg 44, Columbia-Montour 12

Central Columbia 42, Berwick 32

Central York 69, York 32

Cheltenham 42, Quakertown 34

Clearfield 52, Dubois 45

Cocalico 40, Palmyra 35

Conrad Weiser 49, Ephrata 34

Dunmore 64, Valley View 28

Eastern York 58, Kennard-Dale 38

Easton 65, Palisades 20

Eisenhower 56, Sheffield 16

Elk County Catholic 39, Brockway 33

Fleetwood 47, Emmaus 45

Fox Chapel 54, Woodland Hills 23

General McLane 49, Cambridge Springs 43

Gettysburg 59, Northeastern 53

Glendale 49, West Branch 36

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Serra Catholic 28

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 58, Middletown 28

Hatboro-Horsham 40, Wissahickon 31

Hickory 53, Reynolds 37

Hill Freedman 28, Edison 17

Imhotep Charter 78, Audenried 44

Johnsonburg 48, Dubois Central Catholic 45

Juniata 81, Philipsburg-Osceola 57

Laurel 58, Union Area 19

Lehighton 48, Saucon Valley 33

Mapletown 46, Hundred, W.Va. 21

Marian Catholic 56, Weatherly 26

Mastbaum 43, Fels 41

Mastery Charter North 64, Philadelphia Central 21

McKeesport 38, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 36

Mercyhurst Prep 73, Bradford 29

Midd-West 39, Greenwood 25

Minersville 72, Lourdes Regional 27

New Oxford 48, Dallastown Area 44

North Penn 50, Lansdale Catholic 24

North Pocono 33, Hanover Area 25

North Schuylkill 47, Blue Mountain 43

Northern Bedford 61, Ligonier Valley 46

Nueva Esperanza 41, Swenson 26

Olney Charter 63, Tacony Academy 12

Palumbo 57, Bartram 15

Parkway Center City 43, Dobbins 42

Penn-Trafford 61, Greater Latrobe 60

Pittsburgh North Catholic 64, Burrell 42

Plum 50, Kiski Area 31

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 50, Upper Dublin 37

Pottsville 53, Pine Grove 38

Red Lion 48, Spring Grove 33

Sayre Area 50, Cowanesque Valley 11

Scranton Prep 48, Forest City 29

St. Marys 53, Brookville 30

Susquehannock 48, Dover 43

Tamaqua 60, Panther Valley 45

Tri-Valley 51, Williams Valley 29

Upper Merion 39, Academy Park 31

Warren Harding, Ohio 90, Sharpsville 26

Warrior Run 35, Shikellamy 28

Wellsboro 51, Wyalusing Valley 30

West York 38, York Suburban 24

Williamson 48, Canton 28

York Catholic 49, Hanover 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Allderdice vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.

Antietam vs. Columbia, ppd.

ELCO vs. Annville-Cleona, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Hempfield vs. Warwick, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Mahanoy Area vs. Pottsville Nativity, ppd.< to Jan 21.

Northern Lebanon vs. Pequea Valley, ppd.< to Jan 3.

Troy vs. Towanda, ppd.

<<

