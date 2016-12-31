Friday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 54, Methacton 40
Catasauqua 42, Palmerton 40
Central Mountain 67, Mifflin County 58
Chester 56, Pennsbury 48
Christopher Dock 70, Upper Bucks Christian School 35
Conestoga 60, Scripps Ranch, Calif. 59
Daniel Boone 55, Kutztown 46
Germantown Friends 51, Springside Chestnut Hill 29
Hazleton Area 78, Williamsport 69
Lower Dauphin 54, Pottstown 34
Meadville 54, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 39
Methacton 43, Hammonton, N.J. 25
Minersville 54, Pottsville Nativity 48
Norristown 58, Pottsgrove 56
Paul VI, N.J. 61, Valley Forge Military 54
Penn Charter 58, Friends Central 28
Portersville Christian 43, Sharpsville 41, OT
Radnor 59, Masterman 57
Reading 51, Pottsville 38
Ridley 44, Upper Merion 43
Schuylkill Valley 53, Hamburg 44
Strawberry Mansion 79, Penns Grove, N.J. 53
West Lawn Wilson 56, Downingtown West 41
West Scranton 60, Montrose 34
|Avella Tournament
|Seventh Place
Frazier 66, Freedom 57
|Fifth Place
South Side 53, Avella 44
|Third Place
Burgettstown 61, Carlynton 59
|Championship
Fort Cherry 64, McGuffey 63
|Beckley, W. Va. Tournament
First Love 73, Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 61
|Big Spring Tournament
|Consolation
Big Spring 43, James Buchanan 38
|Championship
Biglerville 71, Everett 68
|Boyertown Tournament
Governor Mifflin 73, Boyertown 68
|C J Betters Tournament
Beaver Falls 73, Monessen 49
Highlands 87, Beaver Area 80
Lincoln Park Charter 63, Central Valley 62
Pine-Richland 66, Aliquippa 57
|Cedar Crest Tournament
Cedar Crest 41, Cedar Cliff 39
Lebanon 68, Camp Hill 44
|Christian School of York Tournament
|Consolation
Christian School of York 50, Covenant Christian Academy 20
|Championship
Fairfield 53, Dayspring Christian 20
|Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament
|Consolation
Bedford 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 49
|Commodore Perry Tournament
|Consolation
Calvary Baptist 64, Redbank Valley 60
|Championship
Jamestown 39, Commodore Perry 34
|Corry Tournament
|Consolation
Eisenhower 45, Union City 27
|Championship
Titusville 73, Corry 65
|Fannett-Metal Tournament
|Consolation
Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 45, McConnellsburg 44
|Championship
Shalom Christian 62, Fannett-Metal 56
|Farrell Tournament
Farrell 82, Youngs. East, Ohio 78
|Freedom Tournament
Bethlehem Freedom 62, Dallas 54
|Honesdale Jaycee Tournament
|Consolation
Wallenpaupack 47, Lake-Lehman 42
|Championship
East Stroudsburg South 57, Honesdale 36
|Jameer Nelson Tournament
Chester 56, Pennsbury 48
LaSalle 80, St. Elizabeth, Del. 58
Martin Luther King 44, Episcopal Academy 41
Neumann-Goretti 71, Abington 43
St. Joseph’s Prep 67, St. Georges Tech, Del. 48
St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 51, Coatesville 47
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
El Toro, Calif. 73, Greater Latrobe 67
|Moon Tournament
|Championship
Ambridge 68, Moon 44
|Morgantown Tournament
Paul VI, Va. 57, Kennedy Catholic 47
|North Pocono Tournament
|Consolation
Pocono Mountain East 74, Old Forge 43
|Championship
Wyoming Valley West 57, North Pocono 45
|PECO Tournament
|Championship
West Perry 42, Newport 27
|Purchase Line Tournament
Clearfield 65, Purchase Line 45
|Scholastic Play-by-Play
Academy of the New Church 57, Bartram 56
Archbishop Ryan 63, South Shore, N.Y. 53
|Trinity Tournament
Berks Catholic 68, Edison, Va. 44
Camp Hill Trinity 71, Paul Public, D.C. 49
Constitution 49, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 36
|West Shamokin Tournament
|Consolation
West Shamokin 55, Clarion-Limestone 50
|Championship
Northgate 83, Karns City 77
|Wildwood Tournament-Boardwalk Classic
Mastery Charter North 63, Wildwood Catholic, N.J. 45
Phoenixville 60, Ocean City, N.J. 57
|Williamsburg Tournament
|Championship
Central Martinsburg 57, Williamsburg 47
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Benton 58, Hanover Area 37
Blue Mountain 51, Hamburg 26
Bodine 28, Germantown Friends 22
Bonner-Prendergast 52, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 34
Cardinal O’Hara 55, Bethlehem Catholic 29
Central Bucks East 60, New Foundations 12
Central Dauphin East 58, Hempfield 46
Cumberland Valley Christian 45, St. Elizabeth, Del. 33
Danville 44, Shikellamy 31
East Pennsboro 38, Red Land 25
Friends Central 51, Newark Academy, N.J. 26
Governor Mifflin 55, Pottsville 25
Hughesville 47, Williamsport 21
Kittatinny, N.J. 54, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 41
Lancaster Catholic 58, Pope John Paul II 43
Lower Dauphin 39, Middletown 13
Marian Catholic 52, Berks Catholic 49, OT
Minersville 72, Crestwood 47
Neshaminy 38, Winslow, N.J. 29
Neumann 68, Northeast Bradford 38
New Hope-Solebury 32, Lansdale Catholic 29
Notre Dame 49, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 44
Owen J Roberts 55, Rockledge, Fla. 52
Penn Charter 66, Harriton 54
Pottsville Nativity 32, Tamaqua 31
St. Hubert’s 48, MaST Charter 16
West Chester Henderson 66, Red Lion 33
Wilkes-Barre Meyers 45, Central Columbia 41
|Big Spring Tournament
|Consolation
James Buchanan 41, Kennard-Dale 38
|Championship
Carlisle 49, Big Spring 28
|Boo Williams Christmas Classic
|Fifth Place
|Gold Pool
Germantown Academy 38, Colonial Forge, Va. 36
|Silver Pool
Central Bucks West 56, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 29
|Third Place
|Gold Pool
Neumann-Goretti 69, Bishop McNamara, Md. 60
|Boyertown Tournament
|Consolation
Pennridge 41, Delone 33
|Championship
Boyertown 49, Parkland 40
|C J Betters Tournament
|Consolation
Freedom 58, Aliquippa 53
|Championship
Central Valley 70, Quigley Catholic 44
|California Tournament
Charleroi 63, Monessen 10
Sewickley Academy 36, Jefferson-Morgan 26
|Third Place
South Allegheny 41, Carmichaels 31
|Championship
California 49, Brentwood 44
|Cardinal O’Hara Tournament
Springfield Delco 47, Episcopal Academy 40
|Christian School of York Tournament
|Consolation
Fairfield 53, Dayspring Christian 20
|Championship
Christian School of York 47, Shalom Christian 34
|Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament
|Consolation
McConnellsburg 60, United 22
|Championship
Bedford 40, Claysburg-Kimmel 33
|Commodore Perry Tournament
Commodore Perry 41, Jamestown 14
Commodore Perry 55, Portersville Christian 28
|Conneaut Area Tournament
|Consolation
Reynolds 42, Conneaut Area 28
|Championship
Fort Leboeuf 45, Cochranton 35
|Delaware Valley Tournament
|Consolation
Delaware Valley 39, East Stroudsburg North 24
|Farrell Tournament
|Consolation
Warren Lordstown, Ohio 42, Westinghouse 33
|Championship
Farrell 82, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 67
|Hancock Tournament
Southern Fulton 65, Clear Spring, Md. 47
|Hanover Tournament
|Consolation
Chambersburg 52, Susquenita 34
|Championship
Dover 64, Hanover 25
|Keystone Oaks Tournament
N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 62, Mount Lebanon 53
|KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.
Oakland Catholic 68, Rejoice Christian School, Okla. 39
Ursuline Academy, La. 49, Seneca Valley 44
|Laurel Highlands Tournament
Frazier 47, Imani Christian Academy 41
|Lebanon Catholic Tournament
|Consolation
Linden Hall 69, Mount Calvary 36
|Championship
Donegal 51, Lebanon Catholic 43
|Mayville Tournament
Oakton, Va. 43, Mercyhurst Prep 38
|North Pocono Tournament
|Consolation
Scranton Holy Cross 33, North Pocono 21
|Championship
Pocono Mountain East 56, Wyoming Valley West 50
|Northeastern Tournament
|Consolation
West Perry 65, Northeastern 37
|West Shamokin Tournament
|Consolation
Highlands 51, Shady Side Academy 36
|Championship
West Shamokin 48, Armstrong 37
|Wildwood Tourney
Methacton 43, Hammonton, N.J. 25
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
West Scranton vs. Lackawanna Trail, ppd.
|Berlin-Brothersvalley Tournament
|Championship
Everett vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley, ppd.< to Dec 31.
|Laurel Highlands Tournament
Albert Gallatin vs. Slippery Rock, ppd.<<