Friday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 54, Methacton 40

Catasauqua 42, Palmerton 40

Central Mountain 67, Mifflin County 58

Chester 56, Pennsbury 48

Christopher Dock 70, Upper Bucks Christian School 35

Conestoga 60, Scripps Ranch, Calif. 59

Daniel Boone 55, Kutztown 46

Germantown Friends 51, Springside Chestnut Hill 29

Hazleton Area 78, Williamsport 69

Lower Dauphin 54, Pottstown 34

Meadville 54, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 39

Methacton 43, Hammonton, N.J. 25

Minersville 54, Pottsville Nativity 48

Norristown 58, Pottsgrove 56

Paul VI, N.J. 61, Valley Forge Military 54

Penn Charter 58, Friends Central 28

Portersville Christian 43, Sharpsville 41, OT

Radnor 59, Masterman 57

Reading 51, Pottsville 38

Ridley 44, Upper Merion 43

Schuylkill Valley 53, Hamburg 44

Strawberry Mansion 79, Penns Grove, N.J. 53

Strawberry Mansion 79, Penns Grove, N.J. 53

West Lawn Wilson 56, Downingtown West 41

West Scranton 60, Montrose 34

Avella Tournament Seventh Place

Frazier 66, Freedom 57

Fifth Place

South Side 53, Avella 44

Third Place

Burgettstown 61, Carlynton 59

Championship

Fort Cherry 64, McGuffey 63

Beckley, W. Va. Tournament

First Love 73, Woodrow Wilson, W.Va. 61

Big Spring Tournament Consolation

Big Spring 43, James Buchanan 38

Championship

Biglerville 71, Everett 68

Boyertown Tournament

Governor Mifflin 73, Boyertown 68

C J Betters Tournament

Beaver Falls 73, Monessen 49

Highlands 87, Beaver Area 80

Lincoln Park Charter 63, Central Valley 62

Pine-Richland 66, Aliquippa 57

Cedar Crest Tournament

Cedar Crest 41, Cedar Cliff 39

Lebanon 68, Camp Hill 44

Christian School of York Tournament Consolation

Christian School of York 50, Covenant Christian Academy 20

Championship

Fairfield 53, Dayspring Christian 20

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament Consolation

Bedford 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 49

Commodore Perry Tournament Consolation

Calvary Baptist 64, Redbank Valley 60

Championship

Jamestown 39, Commodore Perry 34

Corry Tournament Consolation

Eisenhower 45, Union City 27

Championship

Titusville 73, Corry 65

Fannett-Metal Tournament Consolation

Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 45, McConnellsburg 44

Championship

Shalom Christian 62, Fannett-Metal 56

Farrell Tournament

Farrell 82, Youngs. East, Ohio 78

Freedom Tournament

Bethlehem Freedom 62, Dallas 54

Honesdale Jaycee Tournament Consolation

Wallenpaupack 47, Lake-Lehman 42

Championship

East Stroudsburg South 57, Honesdale 36

Jameer Nelson Tournament

Chester 56, Pennsbury 48

LaSalle 80, St. Elizabeth, Del. 58

Martin Luther King 44, Episcopal Academy 41

Neumann-Goretti 71, Abington 43

St. Joseph’s Prep 67, St. Georges Tech, Del. 48

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 51, Coatesville 47

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

El Toro, Calif. 73, Greater Latrobe 67

Moon Tournament Championship

Ambridge 68, Moon 44

Morgantown Tournament

Paul VI, Va. 57, Kennedy Catholic 47

North Pocono Tournament Consolation

Pocono Mountain East 74, Old Forge 43

Championship

Wyoming Valley West 57, North Pocono 45

PECO Tournament Championship

West Perry 42, Newport 27

Purchase Line Tournament

Clearfield 65, Purchase Line 45

Scholastic Play-by-Play

Academy of the New Church 57, Bartram 56

Archbishop Ryan 63, South Shore, N.Y. 53

Trinity Tournament

Berks Catholic 68, Edison, Va. 44

Camp Hill Trinity 71, Paul Public, D.C. 49

Constitution 49, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 36

West Shamokin Tournament Consolation

West Shamokin 55, Clarion-Limestone 50

Championship

Northgate 83, Karns City 77

Wildwood Tournament-Boardwalk Classic

Mastery Charter North 63, Wildwood Catholic, N.J. 45

Phoenixville 60, Ocean City, N.J. 57

Williamsburg Tournament Championship

Central Martinsburg 57, Williamsburg 47

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Benton 58, Hanover Area 37

Blue Mountain 51, Hamburg 26

Bodine 28, Germantown Friends 22

Bonner-Prendergast 52, Charlotte Catholic, N.C. 34

Cardinal O’Hara 55, Bethlehem Catholic 29

Central Bucks East 60, New Foundations 12

Central Dauphin East 58, Hempfield 46

Cumberland Valley Christian 45, St. Elizabeth, Del. 33

Danville 44, Shikellamy 31

East Pennsboro 38, Red Land 25

Friends Central 51, Newark Academy, N.J. 26

Governor Mifflin 55, Pottsville 25

Hughesville 47, Williamsport 21

Kittatinny, N.J. 54, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 41

Lancaster Catholic 58, Pope John Paul II 43

Lower Dauphin 39, Middletown 13

Marian Catholic 52, Berks Catholic 49, OT

Minersville 72, Crestwood 47

Neshaminy 38, Winslow, N.J. 29

Neumann 68, Northeast Bradford 38

New Hope-Solebury 32, Lansdale Catholic 29

Notre Dame 49, Gloucester Catholic, N.J. 44

Owen J Roberts 55, Rockledge, Fla. 52

Penn Charter 66, Harriton 54

Pottsville Nativity 32, Tamaqua 31

St. Hubert’s 48, MaST Charter 16

West Chester Henderson 66, Red Lion 33

Wilkes-Barre Meyers 45, Central Columbia 41

Big Spring Tournament Consolation

James Buchanan 41, Kennard-Dale 38

Championship

Carlisle 49, Big Spring 28

Boo Williams Christmas Classic Fifth Place Gold Pool

Germantown Academy 38, Colonial Forge, Va. 36

Silver Pool

Central Bucks West 56, St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 29

Third Place Gold Pool

Neumann-Goretti 69, Bishop McNamara, Md. 60

Boyertown Tournament Consolation

Pennridge 41, Delone 33

Championship

Boyertown 49, Parkland 40

C J Betters Tournament Consolation

Freedom 58, Aliquippa 53

Championship

Central Valley 70, Quigley Catholic 44

California Tournament

Charleroi 63, Monessen 10

Sewickley Academy 36, Jefferson-Morgan 26

Third Place

South Allegheny 41, Carmichaels 31

Championship

California 49, Brentwood 44

Cardinal O’Hara Tournament

Springfield Delco 47, Episcopal Academy 40

Christian School of York Tournament Consolation

Fairfield 53, Dayspring Christian 20

Championship

Christian School of York 47, Shalom Christian 34

Claysburg-Kimmel Tournament Consolation

McConnellsburg 60, United 22

Championship

Bedford 40, Claysburg-Kimmel 33

Commodore Perry Tournament

Commodore Perry 41, Jamestown 14

Commodore Perry 55, Portersville Christian 28

Conneaut Area Tournament Consolation

Reynolds 42, Conneaut Area 28

Championship

Fort Leboeuf 45, Cochranton 35

Delaware Valley Tournament Consolation

Delaware Valley 39, East Stroudsburg North 24

Farrell Tournament Consolation

Warren Lordstown, Ohio 42, Westinghouse 33

Championship

Farrell 82, Youngs. Ursuline, Ohio 67

Hancock Tournament

Southern Fulton 65, Clear Spring, Md. 47

Hanover Tournament Consolation

Chambersburg 52, Susquenita 34

Championship

Dover 64, Hanover 25

Keystone Oaks Tournament

N. Can. Hoover, Ohio 62, Mount Lebanon 53

KSA Classic in Orlando, Fla.

Oakland Catholic 68, Rejoice Christian School, Okla. 39

Ursuline Academy, La. 49, Seneca Valley 44

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Frazier 47, Imani Christian Academy 41

Lebanon Catholic Tournament Consolation

Linden Hall 69, Mount Calvary 36

Championship

Donegal 51, Lebanon Catholic 43

Mayville Tournament

Oakton, Va. 43, Mercyhurst Prep 38

North Pocono Tournament Consolation

Scranton Holy Cross 33, North Pocono 21

Championship

Pocono Mountain East 56, Wyoming Valley West 50

Northeastern Tournament Consolation

West Perry 65, Northeastern 37

West Shamokin Tournament Consolation

Highlands 51, Shady Side Academy 36

Championship

West Shamokin 48, Armstrong 37

Wildwood Tourney

Methacton 43, Hammonton, N.J. 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

West Scranton vs. Lackawanna Trail, ppd.

Berlin-Brothersvalley Tournament Championship

Everett vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley, ppd.< to Dec 31.

Laurel Highlands Tournament

Albert Gallatin vs. Slippery Rock, ppd.<<