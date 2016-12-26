Girl, 8, dies after crash that killed parents near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 8-year-old girl hurt in a crash that killed her parents and another driver in suburban Columbus has died.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 8-year-old Mylee Music of Columbus died early Sunday at a Columbus hospital.

Investigators say the driver of the other vehicle lost control Saturday on Interstate 270 southwest of Columbus and crossed onto the other side where he hit a car carrying the family.

Thirty-nine-year-old James Music, and his wife, 41-year-old Suni Music, both of Columbus, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

The SUV driver, 38-year-old Loren Colombini of Columbus, died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it thinks alcohol or drugs may have played a part in the crash. But it says there won’t be any charges because the driver at fault was killed.