Golfers take advantage of warm weather

Hopewell, Ohio- With temperatures reaching into the 60’s on Monday, it was considered to be a Christmas miracle for many golfers around the area.

Dan Stottsberry, Owner at Crystal Springs Golf Club, said that he spends a lot of time working on his golf course during the winter months.

He said it’s always nice to have some business come through on what is usually the slowest time of the year for golfing.

“In the winter I usually try to do some clean up on areas that are out of play that we typically don’t really do during the summer time,” said Stottsberry.

“We’re always open in the winter months so anytime the sun shines and it gets a little warm out, we’re open.”

Stottsberry said that he had around fifty golfers come through on Monday.