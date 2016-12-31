Haws caps comeback as BYU beats Loyola Marymount 81-76

LOS ANGELES (AP) — T.J. Haws hit a 3-point basket with 28 seconds left and BYU rallied past Loyola Marymount 81-76 in a West Coast Conference game on Saturday.

Haws tied his career high of 20 points as the Cougars (11-5, 2-0) rallied from 14 down at halftime. BYU still trailed 68-58 with nine minutes to play after LMU’s Trevor Manuel scored. The Lions (7-6, 0-2) missed their next four shots as BYU closed to 68-65 on Haws’ 3-pointer.

Eric Mika made three of four free throws and Nick Emery scored on a 3 to make it 76-73 with 2:40 remaining. After a timeout, Yoeli Childs grabbed a defensive rebound and Haws hit another 3 to tie the game at 76.

Haws hit a third trey, boosting the Cougars ahead 79-76, their first lead of the game, and Childs blocked a 3-point try from Steven Haney.

Emery scored 20 points and Childs 15 for BYU. Manuel led LMU with 16.