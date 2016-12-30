Hill scores 21 in return, Jazz top 76ers 100-83 with big 4th

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — George Hill had 21 points in his return to the lineup after missing 13 games with a sprained toe, and the Utah Jazz blitzed the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter to win 100-83 on Thursday night.

Gordon Hayward and Rodney Hood each added 20 points for the Jazz (20-13), who outscored Philadelphia 30-9 in the final period. They shot 58 percent from 3-point range overall to win their second consecutive game after dropping three in a row.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 16 points and Nerlens Noel and Dario Saric both added 14, but the anemic fourth-quarter performance contributed to the 76ers’ fourth straight loss.

Philadelphia, playing without leading scorer and rebounder Joel Embiid, surprisingly led for most of the game before the fourth-quarter collapse. The 76ers shot 4 for 23 in the final 12 minutes.