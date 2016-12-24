House of Grace Church hosts annual Christmas service

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- The House of Grace Church celebrated Christmas Eve with their annual holiday service.

House of Grace Church, Pastor Joe Dunlap, said that this is one of their greatest services of the year.

He wants to let everyone know that the House of Grace Church loves it’s community and they are extremely thankful for all of the support the church has received over the years.

“We have a communion, a candle light service, signing and singing,” said Pastor Joe Dunlap. “I’ll give a message tonight and we will do everything in an hour so everyone can get back home with their friends and families.”

For the past three years, Pastor Joe Dunlap said that the church has been giving away a car to a member of the church on Christmas Day, but they decided to do something different this year.

“We wanted to give everyone an opportunity in our community. All they have to do is come tomorrow at 10:30 a.m. for a chance to win a car.”

Pastor Joe Dunlap said that he wishes everyone a great holiday weekend and thanks for making 2016 a great year.