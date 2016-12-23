Hunters harvest over 9,000 deer during 2-day Ohio gun season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The state says hunters harvested more than 9,000 deer during Ohio’s two-day deer-gun hunting season.

Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources says the 9,228 deer checked over the weekend of Dec. 17 through Dec. 18 was slightly lower than the 9,447 deer harvested in last year’s two-day season.

Hunters will have more opportunities to hunt deer this winter in Ohio. Muzzleloader season is Jan. 7 through Jan. 10. The archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Ohio’s Division of Wildlife says the goal of the state’s approach to deer management is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities and minimizes conflicts with landowners and motorists.

The state says Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries.