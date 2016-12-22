Judge orders early prison release for former Ohio lawmaker

CINCINNATI (AP) — A judge has ordered a former Ohio lawmaker who had 10 of 13 criminal convictions overturned this month released early from prison.

A Hamilton County Common Pleas judge granted Pete Beck’s early-release request Thursday. The 64-year-old Republican was sentenced in 2015 to four years in prison and has served 16 months.

Beck was convicted of perjury, theft and securities-related charges involving misleading investors at a company where he worked and using their money for personal gain. A state appeals court this month overturned all but three theft counts. They carry a total prison term of one year.

Beck’s attorney expects Beck to be home by the weekend.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office declined to comment other than to say prosecutors are reviewing whether to challenge the appeals court decision.