Kaepernick, 49ers end 13-game skid with 22-21 win over Rams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Colin Kaepernick knew how Chip Kelly was thinking.

Kaepernick threw a 10-yard touchdown pass with 31 seconds remaining and scrambled for a 2-point conversion and the San Francisco 49ers overcame a 14-point deficit to end a 13-game losing streak, 22-21 over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Kaepernick rolled to his right while looking for a receiver before tucking the ball and barreling into the end zone. That gave the 49ers a sweep in the renewal of the instate rivalry with the Rams’ return to Los Angeles this season.

“I had a feeling we were going for two,” Kaepernick said. “I think we all knew what play was going to be called. It felt amazing, a feeling this team has been waiting for for a long time.”

Kaepernick threw for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and rushed for a touchdown for the 49ers (2-13).

Kaepernick found Rod Streater on a slant pattern to cap a 10-play, 73-yard drive to make it 21-20.

Jared Goff was intercepted by Rashard Robinson with 16 seconds left as the Rams squandered a late two-score lead for the second time in their past three home games.

Goff, the No. 1 overall draft pick, has lost all six starts for Los Angeles (4-11).

With Goff and the worst offense in the NFL unable to maintain a fast start against the 49ers’ league-worst defense, it still appeared the Rams could rely on a strong pass rush and special teams to pick up their second home win.

Punter Johnny Hekker had five punts downed inside the 20-yard line, setting a single-season record in that category. Aaron Donald, Dominique Easley, Eugene Sims and Blake Countess sacked Kaepernick.

However, a reconfigured offensive line for the 49ers, already playing without left tackle Joe Staley and center Marcus Martin before right guard Joshua Garnett suffered a finger injury in the first half, gave Kaepernick time to operate on those final two drives.

The San Francisco defense was even more tenacious, limiting Todd Gurley to 67 yards and forcing a three-and-out to get the ball back to Kaepernick with 3:10 remaining.

Goff was 11 of 24 for 90 yards, finding Tyler Higbee for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He threw his first interception on the Rams’ first possession, staring down Kenny Britt and allowing cornerback Tramaine Brock to easily step in front of the receiver.

Brock returned it 38 yards to the Rams 17 and set up a 19-yard touchdown pass from Kaepernick to Carlos Hyde. Hyde ran out of the backfield to catch the ball just past the line of scrimmage and darted up the middle of the field untouched.

Kaepernick also had a 13-yard touchdown run, making it 21-14 with 5:06 remaining.

“The last few possessions, it seemed like we gave up,” Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson said. “The whole team, including myself.”

QUICK ANSWER

After falling behind 7-0, the Rams responded with scores on their next two drives.

Pharoh Cooper returned the ensuing kickoff 51 yards, and the nine-play drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by Gurley. Goff had a 15-yard pass to Tavon Austin on third down and found Lance Kendricks for a 24-yard catch-and-run on a subsequent fourth down.

After Kaepernick overthrew Garrett Celek on a ball that was picked off by safety Cody Davis, Austin took a sweep 30 yards for a touchdown play.

FIRST-QUARTER EXPLOSION

The Rams had not scored a first-quarter touchdown in their previous three games, and had just three touchdowns in the first quarter since Goff replaced Case Keenum as starting quarterback.

But the Rams finished with 177 yards, including just 65 in the final three quarters.

INJURIES:

Hyde lost a fumble to set up the Rams’ final touchdown, suffering a knee injury on the play that knocked him out of the game. Coach Chip Kelly did not immediately know the extent of the injury.

UP NEXT

49ers: host Seattle next Sunday to conclude the season.

Rams: host Arizona next Sunday to conclude the season.

