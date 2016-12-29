Kinkaid stars as Devils beat Capitals in shootout

WASHINGTON (AP) — Keith Kinkaid made 43 saves and stopped two attempts in the shootout, helping the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Thursday night.

New Jersey’s backup goaltender was the best player on the ice for the entire game and cracked only on a short-handed goal by Daniel Winnik. Jacob Josefson returned from a five-game absence caused by a concussion to score the shootout winner.

PA Parenteau scored in the second period as the Devils snapped a seven-game skid against the Capitals. New Jersey beat Washington for the first time since Nov. 14, 2014.

Braden Holtby made 26 saves but couldn’t stop Michael Cammelleri and Josefson in the shootout.

Giving regular starter Cory Schneider the night off, Kinkaid was playing just his ninth game in the Devils’ 37th of the season.