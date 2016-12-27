Last day for Ohio’s governor to take action on slew of bills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tuesday is Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-sik’s) final day to act on a slew of bills delivered to him by lame duck lawmakers, including a clean-energy bill that he’s threatened to veto.

If Kasich vetoes legislation making Ohio’s renewable energy mandates optional for three years, as widely expected, state lawmakers may return to Columbus for an override vote. The Republican-led House has scheduled tentative sessions for Wednesday and Thursday.

Kasich vetoed the so-called heartbeat bill on Dec. 13. Proponents of the ban on most abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, at the first detectable heartbeat, are pushing for lawmakers to also override that veto. Speaker Cliff Rosenberger said last week the House was two votes shy of the three-fifths majority needed.

Both chambers must act by midnight Saturday.