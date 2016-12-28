Local business stocks up on New Year’s supplies

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- One local business is ready for the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Partyland Supply Company on Maple Avenue made sure to stock up on decorations and supplies for everyone’s New Year’s bash.

Dixie Duemmel, Owner of Partyland Supply Company, said they have a great selection of everything you’ll need for your party.

“We have all kinds of things, we have decorations, kits, tiaras, horns, hats, balloons, anything that you actually need for a party,” said Duemmel.

Duemmel said she’s been in the business for 20 years and encourages the community to shop local and support small businesses.

“I’m a local business, I’m a small business, this is the only store I own,” said Duemmel.

Partyland also has a selection of Buckeye decorations for those watching the Ohio State Playoff game. The store will be open on Saturday, New Year’s Eve, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.