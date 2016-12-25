Local church makes sure everyone has Christmas meal

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Central Presbyterian Church helped to make sure that everyone had a meal this Christmas.

The Church served a Christmas dinner to about 100 people Sunday evening. Fellowship director Suellen Skinner said it’s nice to be able to give back on Christmas.

“We we’re told that on Christmas Day no one else has a hot meal program. So it was suggested that we serve so we decided that we’d have one of our normal meals. We have meals from 5 till 5:45 p.m. every Sunday,” said Skinner.

Volunteers worked all through the afternoon to prepare the meal. Two of the volunteers were Ty and Jen Bronner who said they look forward to getting to serve each Christmas, even though the holiday doubles at Ty’s birthday.

“Christmas has always been one of my favorite holidays because of the message of Jesus coming. But then of course 12 years ago I had babies on Christmas and it took on a whole new meaning for me,” said Jen Bronner.

Suellen said the church is always looking for more volunteers. If interested call (740) 624-8795.