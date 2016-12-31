Man med flighted after Coshocton County accident

COSHOCTON, Ohio – A Friday accident in Coshocton County forced one man to be med flighted to Columbus.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office 27-year-old Corey James Harris of Coshocton was traveling eastbound on State Route 541 on Dec. 30. Harris went left of center and struck Dalton Brock Jr. of Coshocton who was traveling westbound.

Harris was removed from his vehicle and was med flighted to Ohio State University. Two children in Brock’s car were taken to Genesis with minor injuries. Brock was not taken to the hospital. The condition of Harris is unknown at this time.

Assisting at the scene was Jackson Township Fire Department, Walhonding Valley Fire Department, and Coshocton County EMS.