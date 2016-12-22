Mollie Crooks speaks about new role as Muskingum County Comissioner

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The new year is just around the corner and that’s when newly election officials will be taking office.

On January 3rd, Mollie Crooks will officially start her role as Muskingum County Commissioner.

“I’ve already started,” Crooks said. “I’ve been in the office a couple of times to chat with staff. I’ve made some rounds at the invitation of some of our local officials and department heads. I’ve already been out in the field so to speak, to talk with those departments and find out what they’re doing. My interest in running for county commissioner has always been about how I can be more involved in our county and how I can basically leave a legacy and move things forward.”

Crooks said in 2017 you will see her out making her presence known.

“My hope and plan is to be out in the community. That’s the part engages me. That’s the part that excites me is [going] out talking to businesses and community members and listening. Doing a lot of listening. I’m hoping to make sure that as county commissioner I listen to those folks and also provide the support and resources they need to see things go forward,” Crooks said.

Crooks wants to make Muskingum County more appealing to live and raise a family.