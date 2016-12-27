Monday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 27, 2016 at 5:00 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Evanston (Beacon Academy) 53, Providence 52

Gallatin County 45, Massac County 43

Lanark Eastland 78, Fulton 59

Pleasant Plains 70, Midwest Central 35

Warrensburg-Latham 64, South Fulton 39

Big Dipper Tournament

Rich East 73, Bowman Academy, Ind. 79

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 62, Leo 42

Chicago Marshall 74, Lincoln Way Central 67

Harvey Thornton 85, Chicago Ag Science 63

Hope Academy 66, Atwood-Hammond 61

Michigan City, Ind. 70, Rich Central 40

Rich South 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41

Romeoville 64, Chicago King 36

Carlinville Holiday Tournament

Bunker Hill 72, Litchfield 40

Carlinville 80, East Alton-Wood River 68

Gillespie 56, Staunton 41

Hillsboro 74, Mount Olive 51

Columbia-Freeburg Tournament

Alton Marquette 61, Lebanon 22

Bethalto Civic Memorial 71, Dupo 33

Bethalto Civic Memorial 70, Lebanon 37

Columbia 57, Waterloo 48

Columbia 59, Sparta 23

Freeburg 71, Dupo 42

Triad 75, Valmeyer 53

East Aurora Tournament

Aurora Central Catholic 68, Plainfield Central 60

Joliet Catholic 59, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48

Oswego East 64, Chicago Christian 52

Eastland Tournament

Byron 64, Prophetstown 61

Byron 60, South Beloit 48

Fulton 75, Amboy 44

Galena 64, South Beloit 58

Polo 67, Galena 62

Stillman Valley 59, Amboy 56

Eldorado Holiday Classic

Anna-Jonesboro 56, Union Co., Ky. 41

Eldorado Tournament

Eldorado 67, Hardin County 32

Glenbard West Invitational

Glenbard North 48, Hoffman Estates 31

Glenbard West 54, Leyden 37

Lake Park 54, St. Francis 41

Willowbrook 61, Glenbard South 53

Immaculate Conception Invite

Beecher 45, Westmont 4

Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 65

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 78, Walther Christian Academy 45

Chicago Phoenix Academy 71, Westminster Christian 67

Evergreen Park 56, Elmwood Park 50

IC Catholic 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 35

Montini 83, Holy Trinity 43

St. Edward 68, Latin 66

Marseilles Holiday Tournament

Dwight 99, Midland 43

Hartsburg-Emden 67, Somonauk 56

Indian Creek 67, Hall 49

Kewanee 61, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 27

Ottawa Marquette 57, Earlville-Leland 52

Putnam County 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 47

Reed-Custer 75, Seneca 54

Serena 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 59

Meijer Winter Classic Tournament

Algonquin (Jacobs) 68, Zion Benton 56

Bartlett 78, Barrington 71

Cary-Grove 59, Lakes Community 56

Crystal Lake South 67, Chicago Sullivan 30

Johnsburg 75, Woodstock Marian 67

Prairie Ridge 66, Grant 61

Rockford Boylan 61, Rockford Jefferson 52

Streamwood 64, Chicago (Clark) 52

Motor City Roundball Classic

Orr 80, Detroit Pershing, Mich. 49

Plano Tournament

Chicago (Hope) 58, Coal City 47

LaSalle-Peru 84, Aurora Math-Science 29

Mendota 78, Hinckley-Big Rock 40

Morris 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 45

Peoria Notre Dame 41, Forreston 25

Princeton 59, Lisle 51

St. Bede 45, Dixon 41

Yorkville 64, Yorkville Christian 47

Princeville Tournament

DePue 70, Lowpoint-Washburn 16

Elmwood 62, Princeville 28

Galva 42, Brimfield 28

Henry 68, North Fulton 51

Sesser-Valier Tournament

Chester 77, Century 76

Christopher 65, New Athens 35

Goreville 81, Odin 48

Marissa 65, Johnston City 60

Sesser-Valier 77, Galatia 31

Steeleville 44, Thompsonville 34

Waltonville 68, Cobden 49

Woodlawn 55, Zeigler-Royalton 2

Vandalia Tournament

Effingham St. Anthony 98, Ramsey 12

Effingham St. Anthony 74, Vandalia 40

Flora 64, McGivney Catholic High School 38

Pana 52, Ramsey 48

Pana 52, Vandalia 48

Patoka 53, Shelbyville 47

Wabash Valley Classic
First Round

Northview, Ind. 84, Marshall 71

Terre Haute North, Ind. 76, Robinson 46

W. Vigo, Ind. 53, Casey-Westfield 42

Waverly Tournament

Athens 57, Concord (Triopia) 56

Auburn 65, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 55

Biggsville (West Central) JV 57, Pawnee 52

Buffalo Tri-City 55, North-Mac 50

Carrollton 56, Rockford Lutheran 49

Jacksonville Routt 86, Greenview 33

New Berlin 62, Edinburg 31

Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Greenfield-Northwestern 23

Williamsville Tournament

Chicago (CICS ChicagoQuest) 76, Springfield Calvary 48

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 57, Delavan 50

East Peoria 57, Tolono Unity 48

Petersburg PORTA 53, Beardstown 24

Tremont 64, Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 33

Williamsville 57, Havana 40

Winter Classic

South Shore 51, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 35

York Invitational

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50, Highland Park 61

Brother Rice 58, McHenry 45

Conant 71, Glenbard East 38

De La Salle 72, Elk Grove 71

Downers South 67, Thornton Fractional South 60

Hinsdale South 51, Waubonsie Valley 48

Minooka 49, Nazareth 39

Naperville North 71, Palatine 58, OT

Sandburg 62, Metea Valley 61

Schaumburg 76, Riverside-Brookfield 56

St. Ignatius 40, Batavia 39

St. Laurence 48, Lyons 46

St. Patrick 79, Oswego 55

Stagg 42, Lake Forest 26

Wheaton North 86, Rolling Meadows 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chicago (Back of the Yards) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 42

Glenbard West 67, Niles North 37

Hancock 53, Robeson 8

Hinsdale South 58, De La Salle 52

Litchfield 49, Bunker Hill 33

Oak Lawn Community 59, Chicago (Hope) 56

Schurz 42, Chicago (Goode) 38

South Elgin 64, Taft 51

York 58, Beecher 29

Amboy Holiday Tournament

Amboy 54, Indian Creek 16

Ashton-Franklin Center 53, Ottawa Marquette 21

Plano 54, Ridgewood 44

Beardstown Tournament

Jacksonville Routt 52, North Fulton 46

Athens 61, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 35

Farmington 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 32

Hamilton (West Hancock) 64, Concord (Triopia) 54

Havana 48, Hamilton (West Hancock) 31

Illini West (Carthage) 45, Macomb 32

Lewistown 52, Pittsfield 28

Liberty 71, Abingdon 69, OT

Macomb 66, Illini Bluffs 64, 2OT

Mendon Unity 46, Jacksonville Routt 34

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Rushville-Industry 42

Pittsfield 43, Beardstown 28

Pleasant Plains 40, South Fulton 33

South Fulton 46, Illini Central 31

Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 55, Griggsville-Perry 40

Winchester 63, Liberty 32

Bill Neibch Falcon Tournament

Aurora (West Aurora) 44, Elk Grove 41

Downers North 46, Schaumburg 40

Glenbard South 38, Hinsdale Central 37

Glenbrook South 43, Willowbrook 27

Lyons 49, Waubonsie Valley 14

Palatine 60, Elgin 9

St. Charles East 74, Glenbard North 46

Wheaton North 44, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29

Carlinville Tournament

Carlinville 56, East Alton-Wood River 27

Gillespie 75, Staunton 21

Nokomis 57, Greenfield 32

Collins Tournament

Prosser 54, Orr 28

Dundee-Crown Tournament

Fenwick 60, Barrington 40

Hampshire 40, Burlington Central 38

Hononegah 55, Prospect 47

Maine South 52, Buffalo Grove 25

Maine West 51, Dundee-Crown 31

Naperville Central 60, Chicago Resurrection 32

New Trier 62, St. Charles North 48

Stevenson 55, Bartlett 25

Fairfield Tournament

Carmi White County 59, Robinson 36

Fairfield 46, Galatia 16

Fairfield 45, Champaign Central 27

Flora 42, Woodlawn 28

Galatia 67, Champaign Central 42

Murphysboro 52, Robinson 28

Murphysboro 43, Carmi White County 36

N. Posey, Ind. 59, Lawrenceville 43

Teutopolis 58, Flora 35

Teutopolis 39, Woodlawn 23

Wayne City 48, N. Posey, Ind. 43

Guerin Prep Tournament

Guerin 57, Chicago Academy 22

Holy Trinity 32, Westminster Christian 31

Ridgewood 41, Lake View 30

Herrin Christmas Tournament

Herrin 64, Pope County 31

Pinckneyville 42, Harrisburg 40

Hillcrest Tournament

Harlan 68, Sandburg 31

Lockport 56, Hillcrest 45

Rich South 46, Joliet Catholic 27

Rich South 41, Harvey Thornton 34

Sandburg 59, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 37

Lebanon Invitational Tournament

Centralia Christ Our Rock 46, Marissa 19

Columbia 52, Piasa Southwestern 50

DuQuoin 47, New Athens 39

Greenville 61, Sparta 32

Lebanon 65, Carlyle 36

Mount Olive 56, Steeleville 12

Red Bud 38, Roxana 31

Trenton Wesclin 52, Chester 41

Libertyville Tournament

Conant 51, Cary-Grove 39

Libertyville 59, Streamwood 44

Vernon Hills 67, Hoffman Estates 45

Lincoln Way East Tournament

Andrew 44, Oak Forest 40

Lincoln-Way East 69, Providence 39

Princeville Tournament

Elmwood 50, Midland 12

Elmwood 54, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41

Princeville 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29

Princeville 76, Peoria Heights 10

Roanoke-Benson 42, Peoria Heights 11

Roanoke-Benson 41, Midland 27

Riverton Christmas Tournament

Heyworth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 28

Hillsboro 51, Auburn 50

Midwest Central 57, Petersburg PORTA 39

Riverton 43, Tremont 28

Sherrard 60, Clinton 35

Williamsville 50, North-Mac 28

Warren Tournament

Carmel 43, Deerfield 27

Grayslake Central 44, Wheeling 35

Gurnee Warren 57, Larkin 35

Lake Forest 55, Phillips 47

Post Views: 1