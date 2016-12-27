Monday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Evanston (Beacon Academy) 53, Providence 52
Gallatin County 45, Massac County 43
Lanark Eastland 78, Fulton 59
Pleasant Plains 70, Midwest Central 35
Warrensburg-Latham 64, South Fulton 39
|Big Dipper Tournament
Rich East 73, Bowman Academy, Ind. 79
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 62, Leo 42
Chicago Marshall 74, Lincoln Way Central 67
Harvey Thornton 85, Chicago Ag Science 63
Hope Academy 66, Atwood-Hammond 61
Michigan City, Ind. 70, Rich Central 40
Rich South 50, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 41
Romeoville 64, Chicago King 36
|Carlinville Holiday Tournament
Bunker Hill 72, Litchfield 40
Carlinville 80, East Alton-Wood River 68
Gillespie 56, Staunton 41
Hillsboro 74, Mount Olive 51
|Columbia-Freeburg Tournament
Alton Marquette 61, Lebanon 22
Bethalto Civic Memorial 71, Dupo 33
Bethalto Civic Memorial 70, Lebanon 37
Columbia 57, Waterloo 48
Columbia 59, Sparta 23
Freeburg 71, Dupo 42
Triad 75, Valmeyer 53
|East Aurora Tournament
Aurora Central Catholic 68, Plainfield Central 60
Joliet Catholic 59, Naperville Neuqua Valley 48
Oswego East 64, Chicago Christian 52
|Eastland Tournament
Byron 64, Prophetstown 61
Byron 60, South Beloit 48
Fulton 75, Amboy 44
Galena 64, South Beloit 58
Polo 67, Galena 62
Stillman Valley 59, Amboy 56
|Eldorado Holiday Classic
Anna-Jonesboro 56, Union Co., Ky. 41
|Eldorado Tournament
Eldorado 67, Hardin County 32
|Glenbard West Invitational
Glenbard North 48, Hoffman Estates 31
Glenbard West 54, Leyden 37
Lake Park 54, St. Francis 41
Willowbrook 61, Glenbard South 53
|Immaculate Conception Invite
Beecher 45, Westmont 4
Chicago (Christ the King) 75, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 65
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 78, Walther Christian Academy 45
Chicago Phoenix Academy 71, Westminster Christian 67
Evergreen Park 56, Elmwood Park 50
IC Catholic 59, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 35
Montini 83, Holy Trinity 43
St. Edward 68, Latin 66
|Marseilles Holiday Tournament
Dwight 99, Midland 43
Hartsburg-Emden 67, Somonauk 56
Indian Creek 67, Hall 49
Kewanee 61, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 27
Ottawa Marquette 57, Earlville-Leland 52
Putnam County 70, Gardner-South Wilmington 47
Reed-Custer 75, Seneca 54
Serena 62, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 59
|Meijer Winter Classic Tournament
Algonquin (Jacobs) 68, Zion Benton 56
Bartlett 78, Barrington 71
Cary-Grove 59, Lakes Community 56
Crystal Lake South 67, Chicago Sullivan 30
Johnsburg 75, Woodstock Marian 67
Prairie Ridge 66, Grant 61
Rockford Boylan 61, Rockford Jefferson 52
Streamwood 64, Chicago (Clark) 52
|Motor City Roundball Classic
Orr 80, Detroit Pershing, Mich. 49
|Plano Tournament
Chicago (Hope) 58, Coal City 47
LaSalle-Peru 84, Aurora Math-Science 29
Mendota 78, Hinckley-Big Rock 40
Morris 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 45
Peoria Notre Dame 41, Forreston 25
Princeton 59, Lisle 51
St. Bede 45, Dixon 41
Yorkville 64, Yorkville Christian 47
|Princeville Tournament
DePue 70, Lowpoint-Washburn 16
Elmwood 62, Princeville 28
Galva 42, Brimfield 28
Henry 68, North Fulton 51
|Sesser-Valier Tournament
Chester 77, Century 76
Christopher 65, New Athens 35
Goreville 81, Odin 48
Marissa 65, Johnston City 60
Sesser-Valier 77, Galatia 31
Steeleville 44, Thompsonville 34
Waltonville 68, Cobden 49
Woodlawn 55, Zeigler-Royalton 2
|Vandalia Tournament
Effingham St. Anthony 98, Ramsey 12
Effingham St. Anthony 74, Vandalia 40
Flora 64, McGivney Catholic High School 38
Pana 52, Ramsey 48
Pana 52, Vandalia 48
Patoka 53, Shelbyville 47
|Wabash Valley Classic
|First Round
Northview, Ind. 84, Marshall 71
Terre Haute North, Ind. 76, Robinson 46
W. Vigo, Ind. 53, Casey-Westfield 42
|Waverly Tournament
Athens 57, Concord (Triopia) 56
Auburn 65, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 55
Biggsville (West Central) JV 57, Pawnee 52
Buffalo Tri-City 55, North-Mac 50
Carrollton 56, Rockford Lutheran 49
Jacksonville Routt 86, Greenview 33
New Berlin 62, Edinburg 31
Raymond Lincolnwood 40, Greenfield-Northwestern 23
|Williamsville Tournament
Chicago (CICS ChicagoQuest) 76, Springfield Calvary 48
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 57, Delavan 50
East Peoria 57, Tolono Unity 48
Petersburg PORTA 53, Beardstown 24
Tremont 64, Eureka-Roanoke-Benson 33
Williamsville 57, Havana 40
|Winter Classic
South Shore 51, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 35
|York Invitational
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 50, Highland Park 61
Brother Rice 58, McHenry 45
Conant 71, Glenbard East 38
De La Salle 72, Elk Grove 71
Downers South 67, Thornton Fractional South 60
Hinsdale South 51, Waubonsie Valley 48
Minooka 49, Nazareth 39
Naperville North 71, Palatine 58, OT
Sandburg 62, Metea Valley 61
Schaumburg 76, Riverside-Brookfield 56
St. Ignatius 40, Batavia 39
St. Laurence 48, Lyons 46
St. Patrick 79, Oswego 55
Stagg 42, Lake Forest 26
Wheaton North 86, Rolling Meadows 53
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chicago (Back of the Yards) 44, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 42
Glenbard West 67, Niles North 37
Hancock 53, Robeson 8
Hinsdale South 58, De La Salle 52
Litchfield 49, Bunker Hill 33
Oak Lawn Community 59, Chicago (Hope) 56
Schurz 42, Chicago (Goode) 38
South Elgin 64, Taft 51
York 58, Beecher 29
|Amboy Holiday Tournament
Amboy 54, Indian Creek 16
Ashton-Franklin Center 53, Ottawa Marquette 21
Plano 54, Ridgewood 44
|Beardstown Tournament
Jacksonville Routt 52, North Fulton 46
Athens 61, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 35
Farmington 56, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 32
Hamilton (West Hancock) 64, Concord (Triopia) 54
Havana 48, Hamilton (West Hancock) 31
Illini West (Carthage) 45, Macomb 32
Lewistown 52, Pittsfield 28
Liberty 71, Abingdon 69, OT
Macomb 66, Illini Bluffs 64, 2OT
Mendon Unity 46, Jacksonville Routt 34
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Rushville-Industry 42
Pittsfield 43, Beardstown 28
Pleasant Plains 40, South Fulton 33
South Fulton 46, Illini Central 31
Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 55, Griggsville-Perry 40
Winchester 63, Liberty 32
|Bill Neibch Falcon Tournament
Aurora (West Aurora) 44, Elk Grove 41
Downers North 46, Schaumburg 40
Glenbard South 38, Hinsdale Central 37
Glenbrook South 43, Willowbrook 27
Lyons 49, Waubonsie Valley 14
Palatine 60, Elgin 9
St. Charles East 74, Glenbard North 46
Wheaton North 44, Algonquin (Jacobs) 29
|Carlinville Tournament
Carlinville 56, East Alton-Wood River 27
Gillespie 75, Staunton 21
Nokomis 57, Greenfield 32
|Collins Tournament
Prosser 54, Orr 28
|Dundee-Crown Tournament
Fenwick 60, Barrington 40
Hampshire 40, Burlington Central 38
Hononegah 55, Prospect 47
Maine South 52, Buffalo Grove 25
Maine West 51, Dundee-Crown 31
Naperville Central 60, Chicago Resurrection 32
New Trier 62, St. Charles North 48
Stevenson 55, Bartlett 25
|Fairfield Tournament
Carmi White County 59, Robinson 36
Fairfield 46, Galatia 16
Fairfield 45, Champaign Central 27
Flora 42, Woodlawn 28
Galatia 67, Champaign Central 42
Murphysboro 52, Robinson 28
Murphysboro 43, Carmi White County 36
N. Posey, Ind. 59, Lawrenceville 43
Teutopolis 58, Flora 35
Teutopolis 39, Woodlawn 23
Wayne City 48, N. Posey, Ind. 43
|Guerin Prep Tournament
Guerin 57, Chicago Academy 22
Holy Trinity 32, Westminster Christian 31
Ridgewood 41, Lake View 30
|Herrin Christmas Tournament
Herrin 64, Pope County 31
Pinckneyville 42, Harrisburg 40
|Hillcrest Tournament
Harlan 68, Sandburg 31
Lockport 56, Hillcrest 45
Rich South 46, Joliet Catholic 27
Rich South 41, Harvey Thornton 34
Sandburg 59, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 37
|Lebanon Invitational Tournament
Centralia Christ Our Rock 46, Marissa 19
Columbia 52, Piasa Southwestern 50
DuQuoin 47, New Athens 39
Greenville 61, Sparta 32
Lebanon 65, Carlyle 36
Mount Olive 56, Steeleville 12
Red Bud 38, Roxana 31
Trenton Wesclin 52, Chester 41
|Libertyville Tournament
Conant 51, Cary-Grove 39
Libertyville 59, Streamwood 44
Vernon Hills 67, Hoffman Estates 45
|Lincoln Way East Tournament
Andrew 44, Oak Forest 40
Lincoln-Way East 69, Providence 39
|Princeville Tournament
Elmwood 50, Midland 12
Elmwood 54, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 41
Princeville 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 29
Princeville 76, Peoria Heights 10
Roanoke-Benson 42, Peoria Heights 11
Roanoke-Benson 41, Midland 27
|Riverton Christmas Tournament
Heyworth 61, Warrensburg-Latham 28
Hillsboro 51, Auburn 50
Midwest Central 57, Petersburg PORTA 39
Riverton 43, Tremont 28
Sherrard 60, Clinton 35
Williamsville 50, North-Mac 28
|Warren Tournament
Carmel 43, Deerfield 27
Grayslake Central 44, Wheeling 35
Gurnee Warren 57, Larkin 35
Lake Forest 55, Phillips 47