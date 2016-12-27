Monday’s Scores

by Associated Press on December 27, 2016 at 4:00 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

LaSalle 68, Cristo Rey 27

Boardwalk Classic Holiday Tournament

Glasgow, Del. 58, Latin Charter 49

MaST Charter 44, Conrad, Del. 38

Cambria Heights Tournament

Cambria Heights 68, Glendale 34

Moshannon Valley 75, Northern Cambria 32

Carbondale Tournament

Carbondale 63, Lakeland 55, OT

Mid Valley 59, Valley View 32

Central Cambria Tournament

Bishop Carroll 52, Ferndale 49

Central Cambria 76, Blairsville 40

CYC Tournament

Crestwood 48, Holy Redeemer 46

Pittston Area 68, Hanover Area 57

Easton Rotary Tournament

Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 28

Wilson 43, Easton 38

Huntingdon Tournament

Huntingdon 75, St. Joseph’s Catholic 55

Juniata Valley 56, Southern Huntingdon 53

Port Allegany Tournament

Port Allegany 60, Austin 43

Smethport 27, Galeton 23

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Collegium Charter School 40, Phoenixville 33

Shenandoah Valley 39, Old Forge 31

Easton Tournament

Easton 69, Wilson 23

Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Phillipsburg, N.J. 28

Huntingdon Tournament

Juniata Valley 66, Mount Union 20

Southern Huntingdon 69, Huntingdon 46

Port Allegany Tournament

Galeton 55, Smethport 44

Port Allegany 60, Austin 10<<

