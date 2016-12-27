Monday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
LaSalle 68, Cristo Rey 27
|Boardwalk Classic Holiday Tournament
Glasgow, Del. 58, Latin Charter 49
MaST Charter 44, Conrad, Del. 38
|Cambria Heights Tournament
Cambria Heights 68, Glendale 34
Moshannon Valley 75, Northern Cambria 32
|Carbondale Tournament
Carbondale 63, Lakeland 55, OT
Mid Valley 59, Valley View 32
|Central Cambria Tournament
Bishop Carroll 52, Ferndale 49
Central Cambria 76, Blairsville 40
|CYC Tournament
Crestwood 48, Holy Redeemer 46
Pittston Area 68, Hanover Area 57
|Easton Rotary Tournament
Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Philipsburg-Osceola 28
Wilson 43, Easton 38
|Huntingdon Tournament
Huntingdon 75, St. Joseph’s Catholic 55
Juniata Valley 56, Southern Huntingdon 53
|Port Allegany Tournament
Port Allegany 60, Austin 43
Smethport 27, Galeton 23
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Collegium Charter School 40, Phoenixville 33
Shenandoah Valley 39, Old Forge 31
|Easton Tournament
Easton 69, Wilson 23
Notre Dame-Green Pond 47, Phillipsburg, N.J. 28
|Huntingdon Tournament
Juniata Valley 66, Mount Union 20
Southern Huntingdon 69, Huntingdon 46
|Port Allegany Tournament
Galeton 55, Smethport 44
Port Allegany 60, Austin 10<<