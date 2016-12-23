More than 60 apply to become Ohio college’s 7th president

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A southwest Ohio college has more than 60 applicants seeking to become its seventh president.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hXsdpE ) Wright State University’s search committee will begin interviewing about a dozen semifinalists from that pool after the holidays.

The committee will then narrow that group down to about two or three candidates who will be invited to campus to meet with faculty and student groups. The committee will announce the names of the finalists.

Search committee chairman and university trustee Doug Fecher says the committee is pleased with the quality and diversity of its applicant pool. Officials say the group includes internal and external candidates.

Current President David Hopkins is stepping down next June after 10 years.

The board of trustees plans to name a new president in April.

___

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com