Patrick Chiesa

Muskies down Westminster for fifth straight home win

by Patrick Chiesa on December 23, 2016 at 1:43 am

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Tri-Valley product Marcus Dempsey netted a game-high 22 points and both Jarrell Marsh and Joshua Keyes registered double-doubles to lead Muskingum past non-conference foe Westminster, 81-66.

Marsh tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists while Keyes grabbed 11 points and 11 boards. Jalen Paige scored 15 points to become the fourth Muskie in double figures.

Muskingum improved to 7-2 overall with the win. The Muskies will be back in action Jan. 30 versus Grove City in the Bluffton Tournament.

COLLEGE SCOREBOARD

MEN’S BASKETBALL

D-III SCOREBOARD

WESTMINSTER 66
MUSKINGUM 81

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

D-III SCOREBOARD

MUSKINGUM 55
#12 CARNEGIE MELLON 72

– H. STOCKER (MU): 16 PTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

HEATH 45
CROOKSVILLE 57

BUCKEYE TRAIL 53
UNION LOCAL 47

HILAND 87
RIDGEWOOD 39

FEDERAL HOCKING 43
TRIMBLE 28

BOYS BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

NEW LEXINGTON 45
BERNE UNION 39

LONDON 28
GRANVILLE 48

BELLAIRE 77
BUCKEYE TRAIL 69

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

SCOREBOARD

STEUBENVILLE 36
NEW LEXINGTON 26

MORGAN 15
NEW LEXINGTON 60

NHL

PITTSBURGH 1
COLUMBUS 7
– S. HARTNELL: HAT TRICK

