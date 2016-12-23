Muskies down Westminster for fifth straight home win

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – Tri-Valley product Marcus Dempsey netted a game-high 22 points and both Jarrell Marsh and Joshua Keyes registered double-doubles to lead Muskingum past non-conference foe Westminster, 81-66.
Marsh tallied 17 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists while Keyes grabbed 11 points and 11 boards. Jalen Paige scored 15 points to become the fourth Muskie in double figures.
Muskingum improved to 7-2 overall with the win. The Muskies will be back in action Jan. 30 versus Grove City in the Bluffton Tournament.
COLLEGE SCOREBOARD
MEN’S BASKETBALL
D-III SCOREBOARD
WESTMINSTER 66
MUSKINGUM 81
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
D-III SCOREBOARD
MUSKINGUM 55
#12 CARNEGIE MELLON 72
– H. STOCKER (MU): 16 PTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
HEATH 45
CROOKSVILLE 57
BUCKEYE TRAIL 53
UNION LOCAL 47
HILAND 87
RIDGEWOOD 39
FEDERAL HOCKING 43
TRIMBLE 28
BOYS BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD
NEW LEXINGTON 45
BERNE UNION 39
LONDON 28
GRANVILLE 48
BELLAIRE 77
BUCKEYE TRAIL 69
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
SCOREBOARD
STEUBENVILLE 36
NEW LEXINGTON 26
MORGAN 15
NEW LEXINGTON 60
NHL
PITTSBURGH 1
COLUMBUS 7
– S. HARTNELL: HAT TRICK