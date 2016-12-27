Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office looks back at 2016

ZANESVILLE, OHIO- We stopped by the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to take a look at some of the statistics for 2016.

Captain Jeff Lecocq said that they are running fairly normal with their numbers compared to 2015.

“We’re running pretty normal on what we classify as our violent crimes,” said Lecocq. “That would be rape offenses, robbery offenses and burglary.”

Lecocq said that a few of those cases may vary by one or two, but for the most part, the numbers are similar to the 2015 statistics. He also said that they have seen a decrease in homicides and thefts this year, but an increase in felony arrest inside the county.

“The number of on sight felony arrests have went up about 15 to 20 cases.” Lecocq said that a lot of that is directly related to the hard work and enforcement of the officers in the department.