Muskingum Recreation Center accepting registrations for Thinner Winner challenge

ZANESVILE, Ohio- The new year is almost here and now is the time to start thinking about resolutions.

The Muskingum Recreation Center is gearing up for their annual “Thinner Winner” team challenge. They are now accepting registrations through January 4th.

“We’re trying to promote a healthy lifestyle,” Event and Program Manager, Becky Weir said. “It’s a 8 week competition. It’s the highest percentage of weight loss team that will win and they can win $1,000 in cash prize. Also, the person that loses the most amount of weight will get a 6 month platinum membership to our facility.”

Wier said teams may consist of a combination of members and non members. But each team must have at least one non-member. The cost for an MRC member is $50 and $100 for non-members.

“That will go towards your 8 week membership and that includes all group exercise classes and full access to the facility. We had 20 teams in our Thinner Winner competition last year. That was a huge success and all teams ended up losing a percentage of weight loss. It was very successful and then most of those people have continued on their journey to a health lifestyle,” Weir said.

To register simply call the Muskingum Recreation Center at (740) 454-4767. Or visit their website at www.muskingumrecreationcenter.org.