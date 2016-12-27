National Football League

by Associated Press on December 27, 2016 at 7:00 pm
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-New England1320.8674062366-2-07-0-010-1-03-1-04-1-0
x-Miami1050.6673493456-1-04-4-07-4-03-1-04-1-0
Buffalo780.4673893484-4-03-4-04-7-03-1-01-4-0
N.Y. Jets4110.2672453991-6-03-5-03-8-01-3-01-4-0
South
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Houston960.6002623047-1-02-5-07-4-02-2-05-0-0
Tennessee870.5333573614-3-04-4-05-6-03-1-01-4-0
Indianapolis780.4673873723-4-04-4-04-7-03-1-02-3-0
Jacksonville3120.2002983762-6-01-6-02-9-01-3-02-3-0
North
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
y-Pittsburgh1050.6673723035-2-05-3-08-3-02-2-04-1-0
Baltimore870.5333332946-2-02-5-07-4-01-3-04-1-0
Cincinnati591.3672983053-3-12-6-04-7-01-2-12-3-0
Cleveland1140.0672404251-7-00-7-01-10-00-4-00-5-0
West
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayAFCNFCDiv
x-Oakland1230.8004103616-2-06-1-09-2-03-1-03-2-0
x-Kansas City1140.7333522846-2-05-2-08-3-03-1-05-0-0
Denver870.5333092914-3-04-4-05-6-03-1-01-4-0
San Diego5100.3333833863-4-02-6-04-7-01-3-01-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayNFCAFCDiv
y-Dallas1320.8674082797-1-06-1-09-2-04-0-03-2-0
x-N.Y. Giants1050.6672912747-1-03-4-07-4-03-1-03-2-0
Washington861.5673863644-3-04-3-16-5-02-1-13-2-0
Philadelphia690.4003403185-2-01-7-04-7-02-2-01-4-0
South
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayNFCAFCDiv
y-Atlanta1050.6675023744-3-06-2-08-3-02-2-04-1-0
Tampa Bay870.5333373533-4-05-3-06-5-02-2-03-2-0
New Orleans780.4674374164-4-03-4-06-5-01-3-02-3-0
Carolina690.4003533854-4-02-5-05-6-01-3-01-4-0
North
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayNFCAFCDiv
Green Bay960.6004013646-2-03-4-07-4-02-2-04-1-0
Detroit960.6003223276-1-03-5-07-4-02-2-03-2-0
Minnesota780.4672892974-3-03-5-04-7-03-1-01-4-0
Chicago3120.2002693613-5-00-7-03-8-00-4-02-3-0
West
WLTPctPFPAHomeAwayNFCAFCDiv
y-Seattle951.6333292697-1-02-4-15-5-14-0-02-2-1
Arizona681.4333743564-3-12-5-05-5-11-3-03-1-1
Los Angeles4110.2672183501-6-03-5-03-8-01-3-02-3-0
San Francisco2130.1332864551-6-01-7-02-9-00-4-02-3-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 24, N.Y. Giants 19

Saturday’s Games

New England 41, N.Y. Jets 3

Jacksonville 38, Tennessee 17

Washington 41, Chicago 21

Green Bay 38, Minnesota 25

Cleveland 20, San Diego 17

Atlanta 33, Carolina 16

Miami 34, Buffalo 31, OT

Oakland 33, Indianapolis 25

New Orleans 31, Tampa Bay 24

San Francisco 22, Los Angeles 21

Arizona 34, Seattle 31

Houston 12, Cincinnati 10

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 31, Baltimore 27

Kansas City 33, Denver 10

Monday’s Games

Dallas 42, Detroit 21

Sunday, Jan. 1

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Los Angeles, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 8:30 p.m.

