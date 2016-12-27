Best bubbly to bring in the New Year

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The last days of 2016 are ticking down and it’s almost time for the big toast.

Popping corks of sparkling wine is traditionally the most popular way to ring in the New Year, but not everyone is familiar with the different options.

Winerak Owner, Mike Alfman, shared his suggestions for the popular libation.

Alfman said the French Champagne is a bit of a drier option of the sparkling wines. Then Italian Prosecco follows as the slightly sweeter bubbly cousin. The last option is the other sweeter Italian relative, Asti.

“A lot of people like the Asti as a choice for the holiday,” said Alfman.

The Winerak will be offering tastings of their sparkling selections from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.