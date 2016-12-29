Nuggets overcome Towns’ triple-double to edge Timberwolves

DENVER (AP) — Wilson Chandler scored 17 points and delivered a key block in the final seconds, helping the Denver Nuggets hang on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 105-103 on Wednesday night.

The Nuggets overcame a triple-double by Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the Timberwolves.

Danilo Gallinari scored 18 points, including the go-ahead basket with 27 seconds left, and Nikola Jokic was two rebounds shy of a triple-double for the Nuggets. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Andrew Wiggins had 25 points for the Timberwolves, and Gorgui Dieng added 20.