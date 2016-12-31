Ohio art museum’s flashlight tours give new perspective

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An art museum in Ohio has a new way to see its masterpieces — in the dark.

The Toledo Art Museum is offering special after-hours tours where visitors to through its darkened galleries while carrying flashlights.

Museum guide John Duvall tells The Blade (http://bit.ly/2iEgD6l ) that the goal of the tours is to show how light affects how art is seen.

The flashlight tours are done seasonally at the museum and offered a few times throughout the year.

Tickets are priced at $20 for up to a family of five.

