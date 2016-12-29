Ohio asks court to reconsider decision in ex-lawmaker’s case

CINCINNATI (AP) — The state is asking an appeals court to reconsider a decision overturning 10 of 13 criminal convictions for a former Ohio lawmaker from suburban Cincinnati.

Republican Pete Beck was accused of misleading investors about a company’s financial status and using their money for personal gain. He was convicted of perjury, theft and securities-related charges.

A state appeals court in mid-December overturned all but three theft counts, which carry a total prison term of one year. Beck had served 16 months of his four-year sentence and a Hamilton County judge granted his request for early release.

The attorney general filed for reconsideration Tuesday. He argues that testimony and evidence supported a perjury count and that the appeals court wrongly concluded Beck was charged with securities fraud outside the statute of limitations.