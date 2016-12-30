Ohio court: Tigers’ owner can visit seized animals

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man who is fighting the state for the return of his tigers and other exotic animals will be allowed to see some of the animals.

A state appeals court says the owner and his veterinarian will be allowed to examine the animals that were sent to a South Dakota sanctuary and later removed from there because of neglect.

The court is telling the state to arrange the visits as soon as possible.

Ohio took custody of 11 animals from Kenny Hetrick’s roadside sanctuary near Toledo in January 2015 after officials say he ignored warnings about needing a permit.

Hetrick has gone to court demanding the animals be returned.

A judge in November ordered the animals be brought back to Ohio but later put that ruling on hold.