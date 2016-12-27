Ohio governor vetoes bill making renewable mandates optional

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) has vetoed a bill that would have made compliance with the state’s renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years.

Barring a legislative override, the Republican governor’s action Tuesday on the energy measure will resume benchmarks established in 2008 that were gradually increasing electric utilities’ use of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power.

The 2008 standards also require utilities to find measurable ways for consumers to reduce their energy use.

State lawmakers could return to Columbus to try to override the governor and have until midnight Saturday to act.

Kasich also vetoed a budget line item that expands a tangible property tax exemption for Ohio’s oil-and-gas industry and a bill expanding legislators’ power to abolish state agencies and departments.