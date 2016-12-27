Ohio high court: ‘Bath salts’ were outlawed drugs by 2011

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has resolved a conflict over laws meant to outlaw drugs sometimes known as bath salts or synthetic marijuana.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday that the Ohio General Assembly made the synthetic drugs illegal in 2011.

At issue before the court were conflicting appeals court rulings about the timing of such laws.

In one case, the 12th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Middletown rejected a gas station owner’s argument that drugs he was convicted of selling in early 2012 weren’t made illegal until December of that year.

In another case, the 10th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Columbus sided with a Columbus shop owner by concluding that certain drugs weren’t illegal because lawmakers created confusion in a bill that took effect in 2011.