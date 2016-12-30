Ohio man arrested in standoff is indicted in wife’s slaying

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting his wife and barricading himself at home in an hours-long standoff with police has been indicted on aggravated murder and other charges.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted 41-year-old Terry Campbell, of Toledo, on Thursday. He was arrested two weeks ago after the standoff, when he surrendered after more than six hours.

He’s jailed on a $1 million bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Campbell has an attorney who could comment on the indictment.

A prosecutor tells The Blade newspaper that Campbell and his wife were estranged.

Police found 32-year-old Cora Campbell dead in the home. A coroner says she was repeatedly shot.

Police say a baby inside the home during the standoff wasn’t hurt and was put in the custody of relatives.