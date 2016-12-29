Ohio man says he shot brother who attacked him at apartment

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police say a southwest Ohio man shot his younger brother in the chest and was arrested at the scene.

Investigators say the 28-year-old Union man called 911 Wednesday night to report that he shot his 24-year-old brother when the brother attacked him at an apartment in Centerville, just south of Dayton.

A Centerville police spokesman said the younger man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The older brother was jailed on suspicion of felonious assault. The shooting remains under investigation.

It comes just days after a similar report involving a pair of brothers in Columbus. In that case, police say a 21-year-old man fatally shot his 19-year-old brother. Police say the shooter said his brother threatened him with a knife and he fired in self-defense.