Ohio officer’s bagpipes stolen after playing at a vigil

CINCINNATI (AP) — A member of a Cincinnati-area honor guard says his bagpipes were stolen from his vehicle after playing at a vigil.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports (http://cin.ci/2iBekki ) Mariemont police officer Steve Watt’s bagpipes, honor-guard uniform and instrument case were stolen Monday night in Cincinnati’s Mount Adams neighborhood.

Watt is a member of the Hamilton County Honor Guard. He was scheduled to play Tuesday at a vigil for Hamilton County Deputy Chief Harry Bode, who helped found the honor guard unit. Watt said he would have to borrow a set of bagpipes.

Watt told the Enquirer on Tuesday the bagpipes were “my life.” He began playing bagpipes after a friend and fellow officer died in 1984.

A local police union official is urging area law enforcement officers to look for Watt’s bagpipes.

