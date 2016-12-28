Paul returns for Clippers vs. Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says point guard Chris Paul is ready to return from a three-game absence Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, but that shooting guard J.J. Redick will miss his second straight game.

Paul, who has averaged 17.6 points, 9.6 assists and nearly 32 minutes this season, hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring against San Antonio on Dec. 22. The Clippers lost all three games he missed.

Redick has averaged 15.4 points and about 27 minutes. He also did not play in the Clippers’ loss to Denver on Monday night.

Rivers says Redick is doing some shooting and running but simply isn’t ready yet.

The Clippers next game after leaving New Orleans is Friday night in Houston.