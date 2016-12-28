Penn beats Drexel 75-67 in the Battle of 33rd Street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — AJ Brodeur had 19 points and Penn snapped a six-game losing streak in the Battle of 33rd Street with a 75-67 victory over Drexel on Wednesday.

Brodeur’s baseline up-and-under move put Penn up 71-67 with less than 30 seconds left. Drexel’s Rodney Williams had it poked away in the lane by Darnell Foreman and Matt MacDonald made two free throws for a six-point lead.

Foreman added 12 points for Penn (5-5) and Matt Howard chipped in 10.

Drexel scored seven points in a row to pull to 64-62 and had a chance to tie it but Williams missed a fast-break layup. Howard grabbed the rebound, went coast-to-coast and finished in traffic to put Penn up by four with 5:06 left.

Miles Overton led Drexel (6-7) with five 3-pointers and 19 points. The Dragons, who were 7 of 21 from distance, got 14 points from Williams.