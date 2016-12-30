ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Animal Shelter Societies final pet of the week for 2016, is Blossom.

Blossom is a domestic short-haired cat that came to the shelter back in October. She is about three months old.

Blossom is currently in their sponsored shelter, so her adoption fee is only $25.

Andy Murray, executive director, says they encourage families to come to the shelter and play with the animals before adopting. They have a place to do so.

“Cats can live up to 15, 20 years or longer, so it’s a lifelong commitment,” says Murray.

If you are interested in adopting Blossom, call the shelter at 740-452-1077.