Plum scores 29 as No. 9 Washington beats BYU 82-70

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 29 and No. 9 Washington rolled to an 82-70 win over BYU on Thursday afternoon.

Washington (12-1) dominated the second quarter after a slow offensive start and took a 43-23 lead into halftime.

Plum, the nation’s leading scorer, scored 13 of her 29 in the second quarter and didn’t miss her first shot until after halftime. The Huskies picked up the defensive intensity in that second period and BYU was held to just seven points and shot 3 for 19 from the field.

The Cougars (6-5) made their best run of the game with a 13-0 stretch to start the third quarter and cut the lead to seven points. They got no closer as Washington responded with a 19-2 run of its own, punctuated by a Chantel Osahor triple from the top of the arc.

Osahor, the nation’s leading rebounder, posted her 10th double-double of the season with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Cassie Broadhead led BYU with 24 points and Kalani Purcell added 16 points and 10 rebounds.