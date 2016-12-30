Police say 3 charged in Ohio slayings members of a gang

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three suspects charged in separate slayings are members of a gang called Cincinnati White Boys.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports (http://bit.ly/2icWNhq) a Middletown police detective identified 27-year-old Charles Ray Graham, 28-year-old Doug Best and 22-year-old Derrick Brown as gang members during a Middletown Municipal Court hearing Thursday. A judge refused to set bonds and bound over their cases to a grand jury.

The three were arrested last week and charged with aggravated murder and kidnapping in the slayings of 36-year-old Tiffany Hoskins and 47-year-old Joseph Romano, both of Middletown.

Romano was found shot to death inside a home Nov. 4. Hoskins’ body was found the next day in a vacant house that had been set on fire.

Court records don’t indicate if the three men have attorneys.