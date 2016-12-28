Police: Vandals damage inflatable golf dome in central Ohio

WHITEHALL, Ohio (AP) — An air-filled dome that shelters golfers at the Four Seasons Golf Center in central Ohio has been damaged by vandals for the second time in a little over a month.

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2hk06iM ) police were dispatched to the Whitehall facility just after 11 a.m. on Christmas Day after the dome’s deflation alarm was triggered.

Officers at the scene discovered that someone cut a 15- to 20-foot slit in the dome, which covers a driving range open year-round.

Owner Brian Ashley estimates the vandals caused $80,000 in damage. He says the dome should be back up by the weekend.

Police say eight juveniles caused at least $10,000 in damage on Thanksgiving after they cut three holes into the dome and took a golf cart out on a joyride.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com