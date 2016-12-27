Police: Woman arrested for threat to shoot up Ohio hospital

ALLIANCE, Ohio (AP) — A woman accused of threatening to shoot people at a northeastern Ohio hospital and blow it up after a relative died there has been arrested on a charge of making terroristic threats.

The Repository in Canton (http://bit.ly/2imSbD5 ) reports the 35-year-old Alliance woman was arrested at Alliance Community Hospital early Monday morning.

Alliance police reported that hospital employees believed the woman’s threat of revenge to be a credible threat to the safety of their workplace.

She was taken to the Stark County Jail.

It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether the woman has an attorney. The felony case wasn’t yet listed in court records.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com