Rangers rally to down Senators 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Defenseman Nick Holden scored the go-ahead goal less than 7 minutes into the third period, lifting the New York Rangers to a comeback 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Holden’s sixth goal of the season at 6:31 came as he wedged the puck past Senators goaltender Mike Condon just 4 seconds after a Rangers’ power play had expired.

Derek Stepan had two goals and defenseman Ryan McDonagh had three assists as the Rangers (24-12-1) overcame a 3-1 deficit and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Antti Raanta, who allowed goals on the first two shots he faced from the Senators, recovered to make 33 saves for the win, improving to 9-4-0 this season.

Raanta started in place of Henrik Lundqvist, who didn’t dress because of the flu.