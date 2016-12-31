Rider knocks off Monmouth 93-90 in OT to share MAAC lead

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Stevie Jordan scored 22 points and Kahlil Thomas 17, including a free throw with 21 seconds remaining in overtime to seal a 93-90 comeback win at Monmouth on Saturday.

The Broncs (9-5, 2-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic) outscored Monmouth 12-7 over the last three minutes of overtime to claim the late lead and the win. Monmouth (10-5, 2-1), with its first MAAC loss, falls into an early tie for the conference lead with Rider and Iona.

Jordan, a freshman, shot 7-for-11 from the field with three 3-pointers and six assists. Thomas and Jimmie Taylor added 17 points each. Thomas also grabbed 13 rebounds— 11 off the defensive boards — for his fifth double-double this season.

Justin Robinson led Monmouth with 28 points and seven assists and Micah Seaborn scored 17 but each missed a 3-point try in the final 11 seconds.