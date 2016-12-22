Update — Missing Man Found

***UPDATE*** Deputies say the missing man has been found. ***UPDATE***

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office in asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. Deputies are looking for 44-year-old Brady Smith to check on his welfare. Smith has not been heard from or spoken to since Monday December 19th. Brady’s truck was found abandoned near Blue Rock State Park on Tuesday December 20th. If you have any information on Brady’s whereabouts please call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1.